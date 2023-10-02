Chelsea to buy one of two elite strikers in January after Boehly axes dubious recruitment strategy

The two lethal strikers Chelsea will choose from when making a January splash has been revealed, and the move represents a shift from the usual transfer strategy at Stamford Bridge.

Despite spending big for the third successive window it’s been a chastening start to the new campaign for Mauricio Pochettino and co.

The Blues have won just once in six matches in the Premier League thus far. With a tough run of fixtures against Arsenal, Brentford, Tottenham, Manchester City, Newcastle, Brighton and Manchester United on the horizon, taking all three points against Fulham on Monday night has assumed greater importance.

Chelsea’s bluntless in front of goal has once again been their biggest drawback this term. New signing Nicolas Jackson has looked likely in several aspects of his game, though has been found wanting when tasked with taking his chances.

Jackson was yet another new arrival under the age of 25 over the summer. The recruitment strategy since Todd Boehly and his Clearlake partners has seen Chelsea hoover up rising young talent, with the bulk of even their more established signings under the age of 25.

But according to a fresh report from the Guardian, that policy will change when the January window opens its doors.

The outlet claim Chelsea were prepared to ‘absorb some short-term pain in the decision to sign only players under 25’.

And while the underlying statistics suggest Chelsea have deserved more points than they’ve taken this season, the club are growing ‘understandably impatient’ and that will manifest itself in a high profile January swoop.

The Guardian state Chelsea ‘will look for a proven striker’ in the winter window and Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen are confirmed targets.

Toney for sale; Osimhen reaffirms Napoli loyalty

Toney is 27, while Osimhen will turn 25 on December 29. Both players are in the primes of their careers and signing either would give Pochettino a proven player capable of making an instant impact.

Osimhen helped fire Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990 last term when plundering 26 league goals. However, truly mind-boggling social media posts on the club’s accounts have cast a shadow over his future in Naples.

Osimhen recently released a statement that reaffirmed his loyalty to Napoli. However, a transfer that once looked impossible may now be possible.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Osimhen who also counts Arsenal and clubs in Saudi Arabia among his list of potential suitors. If Osimhen does leave Napoli, the transfer fee is expected to exceed £100m.

Toney, meanwhile, is strongly expected to leave Brentford in 2024, be it in January or at season’s end.

Bees boss Thomas Frank has admitted his potent frontman is up for sale and bids in the £60m-£75m range will be considered.

Toney is currently serving an eight-month suspension for breaching betting regulations. However, the ban will conclude midway through the January window, making a mid-season transfer viable.

Only Erling Haaland (36) and Harry Kane (30) scored more Premier League goals than Toney (20) last season.

READ MORE: Chelsea legend takes aim at Boehly for axing four stars who could’ve been huge for Pochettino