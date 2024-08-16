Chelsea have been linked with a shock move for Jadon Sancho

Chelsea are reportedly considering a shock move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho and could offer TWO players as part of the deal.

The Blues have already signed one new winger in Pedro Neto this summer but Enzo Maresca could bring in another if Noni Madueke departs Stamford Bridge.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that £30m would be enough to sign Madueke and Newcastle are among the clubs interested in him.

As for Sancho, he has been heavily linked with a move away from Man Utd this summer despite resolving his feud with boss Erik ten Hag.

The England international, who enjoyed a successful loan spell with Borussia Dortmund last season, has resumed first-team training and has featured in pre-season.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth, however, is willing to sell Sancho for the right price and for much of the window Paris Saint-Germain were considered favourites to sign him.

But reports suggest that the French giants have cooled their interest in the 24-year-old, so Man Utd may have to look elsewhere to find a buyer.

Chelsea interested in Jadon Sancho

According to German outlet Fussball News, the claims that Ten Hag and Sancho have settled their differences are wide of the mark and their relationship remains ‘strained.’

Chelsea are now set to offer the forward an escape chance and are reportedly willing to offer a transfer fee plus two academy players to Man Utd for him.

Alternatively, the Blues would like to sign Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy included in the deal, and are willing to pay his full £290,000-per-week wage for the duration of the loan.

Contrary to the report though, Ten Hag has made clear that Sancho will be given another chance at Old Trafford if he stays at Man Utd, suggesting they have in fact buried the hatchet.

“We spoke well. Anyone can make a mistake. If the player reflects well on that, then draw a line and continue again,’ he told AD.

‘This club needs good players, and one thing is for sure: Jadon Sancho is a terribly good player. I hope the click will come after all, and that it will contribute to our success.”

With that in mind, it would be a major shock to see Sancho join Chelsea this summer. But it will be interesting to see if the London side come forward with an offer in the coming weeks.

