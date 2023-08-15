Chelsea reach transfer agreement for Prem attacker as insider clarifies £35m clause myth

Chelsea have reportedly reached an ‘agreement in principle’ for the signing of Michael Olise, having triggered his £35million release clause, following suggestions they had not done so.

The Blues have been one of the most active clubs in Europe in the summer transfer window. They’ve picked up where they left off last season, when they spent north of £500million.

It’s no surprise, after some huge outlays, that a lot of players have left the club – 16 players have walked out the door, 12 of those permanently.

Chairman Todd Boehly clearly remains eager to improve the side, though, as he’s so far sanctioned deals for eight players.

The expenditure for the summer currently outweighs the income at Stamford Bridge by about £60million. While some players may soon leave, it’s expected more are on the way in, too.

One of those who has looked almost certain to join for a while is Palace winger Olise, with it being revealed recently Chelsea were ‘close’ to agreeing personal terms and had ‘hope’ of coming to an agreement with the Eagles.

That agreement should not have been hard to come by, given he has a £35million release clause, meaning they could simply trigger that.

Multiple sources are now reporting Chelsea have an ‘agreement in principle’ with Palace for the signing, including RMC Sport.

Ornstein clarifies Olise release clause triggered

That report suggested the price was ‘to be determined’, but it was ‘approaching’ the clause, therefore not quite at it.

Further to that, it was stated there were ‘still points on which the two clubs needed to hear’.

That’s been clarified by The Athletic journalist David Ornstein. He states Chelsea are ‘believed to have activated the clause and ‘expect to complete the signing in due course’, rather than the fee being below it.

As such, when the deal is finalised, Palace will have the ‘guarantee’ of a £35million fee.

Chelsea will have to wait for Olise

It appears everything will run smoothly after Chelsea triggered Olise’s release clause. However, they will still have to wait to see him in action for the club.

The winger was injured in Under-21 action for France over the summer. Ornstein’s report states the Frenchman is ‘recovering’ from that injury.

The general consensus from Palace, before his transfer to Chelsea looked a sure thing, was that he’d be out for a considerable period of time.

So while the Blues have signed him now, it’s unclear when he’ll first be available for them.

They might well have had competition from other sides had they waited until he was closer to full fitness to attempt to sign him, though.

READ MORE: Pochettino decides attacker’s Chelsea fate after AC Milan make loan bid for new top target