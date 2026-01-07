Liam Rosenior’s arrival at Chelsea has not impacted their plans for January and the summer, and that is set to include a new number one, we can reveal.

Rosenior, being part of BlueCo, was already briefed on the situation before his arrival. One of the main deals that Chelsea are understood to be lining up is to replace Robert Sanchez long-term.

Sanchez, whilst reliable for the most part, is not seen as quite up to the level of others in the Premier League such as David Raya, Gianluigi Donnarumma or Alisson.

We understand that Rosenior is on-board with the plans, as Chelsea – despite Enzo Maresca’s departure – believe they could challenge for the Premier League title next season.

With that, one role they are looking at is goalkeeper.

We are told that the prime target remains AC Milan’s Mike Maignan, who is out of contract this summer.

Milan remain desperate to keep Maignan, and are continuing talks to try and convince him on a new deal – but it is believed the French star has already made a decision on his future.

Chelsea are still doing due diligence on other options, and we can confirm that they are one of the sides hugely impressed with Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen.

Sources believe Bayern Munich are firmly on course to land the Dutchman, as we have previously revealed, but Chelsea could yet provide competition.

Rosenior has been impressed, during his time at Strasbourg, with young Belgian Mike Penders. The 20-year-old shot-stopper is on loan from Chelsea and he is also seen as a potential option.

Returning to Maignan, we revealed on December 12 that Chelsea remain favourites to sign the 30-year-old, having made contact for him last summer.

Juventus and Bayern have both expressed interest in landing Maignan, too.

