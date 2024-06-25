Seven Chelsea transfer targets at the 2024 Copa America to follow up agreed signing

Chelsea will already be signing one Copa America star but could be eyeing some others

The 2024 Copa America is underway and plenty of players who could be Chelsea targets this summer are on show in the United States.

Chelsea have already signed one of the young stars of the 2024 Copa America, with Ecuador’s exciting 17-year-old midfielder Kendry Paez set to move to Stamford Bridge in 2025.

But the free-spending Blues are set for another summer of frantic transfer activity and several other stars from the South American championship being held currently in the United States are reportedly targets for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Here are seven Copa America players reportedly wanted by Chelsea.

Jonathan David

A long-time target for several Premier League clubs, it looks increasingly likely that Canada striker Jonathan David will be on his way to the English top flight this summer after four seasons with French club Lille.

The 24-year-old former Gent centre-forward is entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Ligue 1 side and Lille president Olivier Letang admitted recently that David – along with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid target Leny Yoro – is set to be sold.

David scored 26 goals in all competitions last term for the second successive season and has an impressive international record of 26 goals from 49 caps. Blessed with searing pace, savvy movement and clinical finishing, the Brooklyn-born striker has the tools to thrive in Chelsea’s frontline. And he could be available for as little as £30 million. According to recent reports, the Blues have already begun talks over a deal.

Jhon Duran

Another South America striker wanted at Stamford Bridge this summer is 20-year-old Colombia prodigy Jhon Duran.

The youngster only joined Aston Villa 18 months ago, signed from MLS side DC United in a £14.75 million deal. And, still raw, his record of five Premier League goals from 35 appearances doesn’t suggest he had the quality to immediately transform Chelsea’s attack.

But Duran is a highly regarded prospect who, as has been the case with many of the Blues’ recent arrivals, would be considered a developmental project aimed to spearhead long-term future success.

The Villa striker is powerful in the air, fast along the ground and has the wily hold-up play of a much more experienced centre-forward. He is valued at around £40 million.

Lautaro Martinez

Perhaps a less attainable target than the two listed above, Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez has been reportedly on the cusp of penning a new long-term contract with Inter Milan for several months.

Yet no deal has yet been inked, so there remains a possibility that any of the interested Premier League clubs – said to be Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea – could move in with an offer to temp the Serie A champions into selling their star goal-scorer.

Martinez got his Copa America campaign off to a flying start, coming off the bench to score in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Canada in the World Cup winners’ first group-stage game. It is a continuation of the 26-year-old’s fine club form, after he scored a career-best 24 league goals from 33 Serie A appearances last season.

Inter are reluctant to sell Martinez this summer and it would reportedly take offers in excess of €110 million to get them to consider parting ways with the player they signed from Argentinian side Racing six years ago.

Santiago Gimenez

Chelsea have had mixed fortunes in the past when signing players from the Eredivisie. Their success stories include the purchases of Arjen Robben, Salomon Kalou and Ed De Goey. While the likes of Mateja Kezman, Marco van Ginkel and Hakim Ziyech never made the expected impact at Stamford Bridge.

After buying Noni Madueke from PSV a year and a half ago, the Blues are reportedly ready to pluck another star from the Dutch top flight.

Mexico’s Santiago Gimenez scored 26 goals for Feyenoord in the 2023-24 season, following up on 23 goals the previous campaign to help fire the Rotterdam club to an Eredivisie title. A strong finisher with either foot, the 23-year-old added assists to his game last term, setting up six goals for team-mates.

Reportedly also a target for Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, Gimenez is valued at around £42 million.

Alphonso Davies

As he enters the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich, it has long been expected that flying Canadian full-back Alphonso Davies will sign for Real Madrid this summer.

One of the best left-backs in the world, Davies has shone with the Bavarian giants since a 2018 move from the Vancouver Whitecaps, standing out for his electric pace, delivery from wide areas and one-v-one abilities as both an attacker and a defender. With five Bundesliga titles and a Champions League triumph already under his belt, too, he possesses vast top-level experience for such a young player.

And while a Madrid move is anticipated, Los Blancos have not secured Davies’ signature. It has been claimed that Manchester City and Chelsea are both monitoring the situation and preparing to swoop for the 23-year-old superstar.

Piero Hincapie

Chelsea have reportedly been eying highly rated Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie for two years now. And after the 22-year-old helped Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten domestic double last season, the Blues’ interest will only have been reaffirmed.

As the left-sided centre-back in Xabi Alonso’s 3-4-3 system, Hincapie stood out in the 2023-24 campaign for his tenacity in challenges, aerial ability and technical skill when launching attacks from deep either as a passer or when striding forward with the ball at his feet.

If Chelsea plan to make their move this summer, they will face rival interest from Liverpool, who are the club most often linked with a big-money bid for Hincapie. The Leverkusen man is believed to have a £60 million release clause in his contract.

Evanilson

Another player Chelsea have been tracking for a couple of years is Porto striker Evanilson.

The 24-year-old former Fluminense man scored 24 goals in 42 games for the Portuguese side in 2023-24, an improvement on his previous highest return of 21 from two seasons ago. That form earned him a first senior Brazil cap earlier this month and a place in Dorival Junior’s Selecao squad for the Copa America.

One of the most well-rounded strikers linked with a Stamford Bridge switch recently, Evanilson can do it all at the point of attack – dribble, hold the ball up, link play, create for others and score. That kind of skillset comes with a premium, though – his Porto contract contains a €100 million release clause.

According to reports in Portugal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are preparing moves for the one-cap Brazil forward this summer.

