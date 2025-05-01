‘Dream’ Chelsea attacking target named by Fabrizio Romano as interest in £135m duo confirmed

Fabrizio Romano has named Nico Williams as the winger Chelsea would ideally like to sign this summer, while also discussing two more Blues targets.

Jadon Sancho and Mykhailo Mudryk are the two main left wingers currently on Chelsea’s books. However, there are issues with both players.

Sancho has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge after joining on loan from Manchester United last summer.

The Englishman has shown glimpses of his obvious talent but has not been able to produce consistently good form – despite his goal against Djurgarden – with Chelsea chiefs now debating whether to send him back to United.

Chelsea have the obligation to buy Sancho for £20-25m, though they can pay a £5m penalty fee to cancel the deal.

Mudryk, meanwhile, has been provisionally suspended after failing a drugs test. The 24-year-old is waiting for the result of his B sample to see if he will be handed a long-term ban or be allowed to return to action for Chelsea.

These problems have forced Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca to use right-sided attackers such as Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto on the left flank in recent months.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea are eager to sign a new centre-forward and left winger in the summer to give Maresca an elite attack.

In his latest column for GiveMeSport, transfer guru Romano has named Athletic Club ace Williams as Chelsea’s ultimate target for the left wing.

The journalist also confirmed Chelsea’s interest in Aston Villa ace Morgan Rogers and Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund.

“Chelsea are surely looking for a new winger to bring in soon,” Romano said.

“Rogers is one of the players they appreciate, perfect in terms of age and skills. He’s considered similar to Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens who [is] high on the list along with dream target Nico Williams.”

Chelsea eyeing brilliant £49m signing

Interestingly, Williams has also been described as Arsenal’s dream target, which could set up a big transfer battle between the two London rivals.

The Spain star is available for a modest fee of €58m (£49m) thanks to a release clause in his contract, though he is understood to have huge wage demands.

Barcelona have been continuously linked with Williams ever since they failed to sign him last summer. But Hansi Flick’s side recently dropped out of the race.

Chelsea’s interest in Villa star Rogers was first revealed on Wednesday. The 22-year-old is viewed by Chelsea as one of the best and most versatile young attackers in the Premier League.

Villa have been tipped to demand a colossal £100m before letting Rogers leave. Chelsea, though, believe there may be an opportunity to do business at a better price if Villa need to improve their PSR situation.

Gittens will be the cheapest winger out of the three, as sources have informed TEAMtalk that he is rated at around £35m.

We revealed on Tuesday that Chelsea are in talks to sign Gittens via a clever swap deal.

Central defence is another key area Maresca wants Chelsea to bolster.

The Blues are rivalling Liverpool for Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, who is arguably the most in-demand defender in the world right now.

Chelsea are looking to make it a £90m double deal by also signing another top Premier League centre-back.

