Armando Broja and David Datro Fofana are both expected to leave Chelsea in permanent deals this summer, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

And Kepa Arrizabalaga could follow the pair out of the Stamford Bridge exit door amid rumours that the goalkeeper has attracted interest from Serie A club Napoli.

Broja and Fofana have both been facing uncertain Chelsea futures this summer, having spent extended periods of last season out on loan.

Albanian forward Broja spent the second half of last season on loan at west London rivals Fulham, where he failed to score in eight appearances for Marco Silva’s side.

Ivory Coast striker Fofana, meanwhile, was loaned to Burnley in January after spending the first half of the 2023/24 campaign in Germany with Union Berlin.

Both players were absent from the Chelsea squad that faced Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, sparking suggestions that Broja and Fofana do not feature in new manager Enzo Maresca’s plans for the season ahead.

Chelsea were defeated 2-1 by the European champions, with the Blues winning just one of their five pre-season games to date, including heavy defeats to Celtic and Manchester City.

Chelsea will host Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge in their final pre-season fixture on Sunday before starting the new Premier League campaign at home to Man City on August 18.

It remains to be seen whether Broja and Fofana will still be Chelsea players by the time the new domestic season kicks off, with Romano revealing that “both are expected to leave on [a] permanent transfer” before the window shuts on August 30.

Kepa to link up with Antonio Conte at Napoli?

Meanwhile, there is fresh doubt over the future of Kepa, with Napoli likely to make a move for the 29-year-old goalkeeper if Alex Meret departs.

Reports in Italy have claimed that Kepa has been identified as an alternative, with new Napoli manager Antonio Conte unconvinced by Meret’s abilities.

Kepa spent last season on loan at Real Madrid, making 20 appearances as Carlo Ancelotti’s side stormed to a LaLiga and Champions League double.

Kepa, whose current contract is due to expire next summer, remains the most expensive goalkeeper in football history having joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for a £71.6million fee in the summer of 2018.

Al-Ittihad had an offer for Kepa rejected by Chelsea earlier this summer, with the Saudi Arabian club cooling their interest in the weeks since.

