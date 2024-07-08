Chelsea transfers: Fabrizio Romano confirms Euro giants pose real threat to Blues, with talks underway

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Conor Gallagher is being heavily pursued by Atletico Madrid

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed which side has the most interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, after contacting the Blues over the deal.

Gallagher’s future has looked likely to be away from Stamford Bridge for some time. Despite the fact he just had the best season of his career, with seven goals and nine assists in all competitions, and was one of the Blues’ best players, it’s seemed they have wanted to ship him out for a while.

Todd Boehly has made a habit of making big signings, and his way of funding them is generally by getting rid of academy products.

As such, Gallagher, as a homegrown midfielder after a great season, would bring in good money.

And that he’s only under contract for another year and a breakthrough in negotiations has not yet happened, there seems a good chance he is not at Chelsea next season.

Among the sides keen on him are Aston Villa, Tottenham, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

But while Gallagher has been quality for Chelsea and has played in four Euro 2024 games for England, former Villan Alan McInally does not feel the midfielder is “good enough” for Unai Emery’s side.

And it has now been revealed by transfer insider Romano which of the other sides is leading the race for Gallagher.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea contracts: Conor Gallagher and four more Blues entering the last year of their deals

Atletico Madrid pose serious threat

On X, the insider stated it is Atletico Madrid who are the most interested club in the Chelsea man.

It’s said they have already been in contact with the Blues over the move.

However, it’s not reported if anything has come of that contact yet.

In any case, the midfielder is one of the main names on the La Liga side’s shortlist.

Gallagher will be an expensive signing

It has been suggested that it will take £50million for Chelsea to part with Gallagher.

And Romano states the deal will not be easy for Atletico given how expensive it’ll be.

Nonetheless, their interest is genuine, so they pose a threat to the Blues if they cannot agree to the midfield extending his contract.

Atletico are likely to push hard to beat the other interested sides to the transfer with that in mind.

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid formalise interest in Chelsea star who’s in limbo, as Tottenham ‘fear’ emerges