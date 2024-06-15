He starts Euro 2024 as a Chelsea player but may have a new employer by the end of the summer

Chelsea could end up with offers from two Serie A clubs for unsettled striker Armando Broja judging by the latest reports in Italy, with the groundworks for one deal set to be laid on Saturday night.

Broja has recently effectively confessed his desire to leave Chelsea for somewhere he can take up a more prominent role after having to see out last season on loan at Fulham. He complained of a lack of faith from former head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

“If I need to go somewhere else to get back in my groove, then of course I would want to do that,” Broja said.

“As a player, there is no better feeling than being on the pitch and knowing you have a club and a team who defends you; a club who allow you to make mistakes because they know you will become something.”

Chelsea are planning to invest at centre-forward again this summer, starting with a raid on Aston Villa for Jhon Duran. Therefore, Broja might be wise to be looking for an escape route.

Although TEAMtalk can confirm Everton are interested in keeping him in the Premier League, a move abroad has been touted for the Albania international, who is set to feature against Italy in their first game of Euro 2024 tonight.

Playing against Italy will give Broja’s admirers in Serie A an interesting opportunity to observe him – and that fact is not lost on at least one of them.

Indeed, according to Sky Sport Italia, Broja’s long-term suitors AC Milan will have a scout in attendance to see how he does against Italy.

Milan are saying goodbye to former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who is heading to MLS with LAFC, and are actively searching for new strikers. They are interested in Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, but could simultaneously pursue Broja.

Juventus also chasing Broja

However, it has now emerged that Milan are not alone in their intention to take Broja to Italy. According to Tuttosport, Juventus have joined the race for the Cobham graduate too.

Juventus admire many of Broja’s characteristics and think he would suit the style of incoming head coach Thiago Motta – even if he may have to be a deputy for Dusan Vlahovic at first.

Whatever his forecasted place in their hierarchy, Juventus will almost certainly be watching Broja at the Euros as well.

And although his Chelsea contract lasts until 2028, it is conceivable that he could be leaving the Blues after Albania’s involvement in the tournament concludes.

READ MORE: Chelsea agree terms with Michael Olise, with above market offer to seal Crystal Palace transfer