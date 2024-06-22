Chelsea are working on several striker targets but will have to just pick one

Chelsea have inserted themselves into the race for highly-rated Bundesliga striker Maximilian Beier, according to a top German source – but they are still expected to bid again for another target up front.

After the addition of Nicolas Jackson last summer, Chelsea are once again in the market for a centre-forward. Jackson scored a respectable 17 goals in his debut season, but the Blues want someone for him to compete with.

On that front, they have been linked with various targets. A new name under consideration, according to Sky Sports Deutschland‘s Florian Plettenberg, is Beier.

The Hoffenheim hitman has already been linked with a Premier League move this summer. There have been reports about interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton, among others.

But Chelsea have ‘concrete interest’ in Beier, according to Plettenberg, and have been taking in information about him this week.

There is a €30m release clause in Beier’s contract, so Chelsea know how much they would have to spend in order to sign him. Equating to just over £25m, it could be good value for money.

Beier scored 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances this season, in what was his first full top-flight campaign. Only four players – all playing for sides who finished above Hoffenheim – scored more than him in Germany’s top tier and it has also led to him attracting the league’s champions, Bayer Leverkusen.

Julian Nagelsmann went on to include Beier in Germany’s squad for Euro 2024, but he has been an unused substitute in their first two group games.

Chelsea would have to be persuasive to convince Beier, who isn’t in a hurry to leave Hoffenheim unless it’s for the perfect project. His contract remains valid until 2027 and he will have Europa League football on offer with his current club next season, compared to Chelsea who will just be in the Conference League.

Perhaps with all that in mind, Plettenberg has concluded that Chelsea are not leading the race for Beier as things stand. But he is definitely someone to keep an eye on now.

Chelsea prepare fresh striker moves

Chelsea’s search for the ideal striker has also led them to other names such as Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion.

Both of those targets remain in the spotlight too, though ultimately only one will be picked. First and foremost, it’s expected that Chelsea will return with a new offer for Omorodion after their first, worth up to €40m, was rejected.

Atleti have been holding out for about double that fee, since they’re keen to see what Omorodion can do with them after loaning him out to fellow LaLiga side Alaves for the past season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been negotiating with Villa about the sale of left-back Ian Maatsen and the signing of attacking midfielder Omari Kellyman, and it’s not out of the question that Duran will be mentioned again either.

As has become common under Chelsea’s current regime, all of the players they’re considering would be long-term projects. Beier is 21, while Duran and Omorodion are both 20. Even Jackson has only just turned 23.

But Chelsea aren’t afraid to shift out young players either to help with Profit and Sustainability regulations. For instance, this could be the window in which they sell academy graduate Armando Broja after the striker expressed an interest in leaving for a club where he’ll receive more faith. He already completed last season away from Chelsea while on loan at Fulham.

