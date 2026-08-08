Fabrizio Romano has claimed that three more Chelsea players could be heading out the Stamford Bridge door, either on loan or permanently, while a mooted target has been ruled out.

Once again, the Blues have been busy in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, Geovany Quenda, and Valentin Barco joining for sizeable fees.

Owners BlueCo have also gone away from their policy of only signing young talent, with the west London outfit recruiting Danny Welbeck, 35, and Jordan Henderson, 36, on two-year deals.

But one area of the pitch that arguably needs strengthening the most is the goalkeeping position. For years, Robert Sanchez has been the club’s number one, but he can go from the ridiculous to the sublime from match to match. However, new boss Xabi Alonso seems content with the likes of Mike Penders, Sanchez and more.

He said this week, “I am very happy with our goalkeepers I have. Mike Penders did great at Strasbourg, and Sanchez has good experience after many years in the Premier League.”

Chelsea also have Filip Jorgensen on their books but the Dane has never really looked all that secure in between the sticks, and that has led to links with a summer exit.

Speculation has mounted that Chelsea are eyeing up Portugal international and FC Porto star Diogo Costa, who is said to have a £51m release clause.

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Diogo Costa to Chelsea transfer branded ‘not true’

However, Fabrizio Romano has categorically ruled out such a deal between both teams.

He said on his YouTube channel on Saturday, “Diogo Costa links, someone said Diogo Costa to Chelsea, Diogo Costa looks advanced, Diogo Costa close. These sources, guys, are absolutely not true.

“Because the reality is that Chelsea are not negotiating for Diogo Costa at this stage. He’s a fantastic goalkeeper. So who doesn’t like the Portuguese keeper? Every time he’s playing with Porto or with Portugal, he’s incredible.

“But at the moment on Diogo Costa, it’s everything quiet with Chelsea.”

Indeed, Porto boss Francesco Farioli made it very clear that he does not want to lose Costa. A month ago, he quipped that the club would “shut down the airport and the roads” when he returns from his summer break.

Mykhailo Mudryk among trio who could leave Chelsea

As Chelsea approach the 10-summer signings mark, that means exits are inevitable. So far, Marc Cucurella, Tyrique George, Andrey Santos and more have left, and other departures are likely.

Romano added that defenders Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo could be heading for pastures new, while Mykhailo Mudryk may secure a loan switch.

The 25-year-old was granted the all clear to return to football after resolving his doping case with the Football Association.

The Ukraine international was given a four year ban after returning an adverse finding for banned substance meldonium. And following nearly two years without competitive action, he is back available again.

Coventry City are among the sides being linked with the former Shakhtar Donetsk man, who may struggle for minutes this season as he works on his match sharpness and fitness.

Romano added, “Chelsea keep working on the outgoings. For Benoit [Badisashile], for all the other opportunities for some of the players who can leave.

Like Mykhailo Mudryk, who has possibilities on loan.

“So there are plenty of movements at Chelsea. I will still keep an eye on Tosin [Adarabioyo] because there is interest.”

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