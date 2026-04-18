Chelsea are reportedly expected to perform a U-turn on head coach Liam Rosenior’s future, while a club chief has commented on Enzo Maresca’s exit.

To the surprise of no one, Chelsea‘s appointment of Rosenior is not working and it looks increasingly likely that he is on borrowed time at Stamford Bridge.

This job appears to be too big for the inexperienced head coach, who has eleven wins and eight losses in his first 21 games in charge.

Rosenior‘s side can still win the FA Cup, but they have exited the Champions League and their hopes of finishing in the top five have declined in recent weeks.

Despite this, recent reports have indicated that Chelsea are keen to keep Rosenior beyond this season, but Football Insider’s Keith Wyness expects club chiefs to perform a U-turn on his future.

According to Wyness, Rosenior’s position is looking ‘bleak’ and he is ‘unlikely’ to be Chelsea’s head coach at the start of next season.

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“Victim of circumstance” Rosenior as Eghbali makes Maresca claim

Wyness told Football Insider: “Rosenior is a key factor in this, and we’ve seen Chelsea really not doing well since he’s come in.

“The owners have said continually they’re going to stick with him, and he’s got next season, and they keep saying that, but I don’t know if that will happen.

“Now it’s not just Rosenior, and unfortunately for him he’s a victim of a lot of other circumstances.

“When I look at Chelsea right now, there was a phrase that stuck with me. Somebody said, ‘is Chelsea a football experiment or is it a private equity experiment?’. I’m tending to believe now it is a private equity experiment.

“If things don’t go exactly right in the way that they’ve done, with all this debt and all this spending, then they’re going to find themselves in a bit of trouble.

“I don’t think things are going right, and they are going to find themselves in trouble.”

With the benefit of hindsight, Chelsea would have been better off keeping Maresca, and co-owner Behdad Eghbali has made a new revelation on the decision to move past their former boss.

“Our policy has been no in-season [head coach] changes,” Eghbali said.

“You certainly review and hold not only the manager, but the management team, the sporting team, accountable, but typically in the summers, not in season.

“It’s not a change we wanted to make [Enzo Maresca leaving]. It’s a change that had a bit of a negative impact in the season, when you’re changing systems and personnel, and it’s one we’ve got to fight our way out of.”

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