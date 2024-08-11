Chelsea have announced the signing of Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers and it could immediately have implications for one of their existing wingers.

Neto is in attendance for Chelsea’s pre-season friendly against Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge and has formally been unveiled as a new signing in the process. He is the ninth new player Chelsea have signed this summer after Omari Kellyman, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga, Caleb Wiley, Filip Jorgensen and lastly Aaron Anselmino (who will only join in January).

The reported fee for Neto is an initial £51.4m that could rise to £54m with add-ons. It makes him the most expensive signing of their summer spree so far.

In Chelsea’s announcement of the move, Neto – who has signed a six-year contract with an option for a seventh – said: “I feel really grateful to have joined this club. I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt.”

Leaving Wolves with 14 goals from 135 appearances behind him, Neto has added to an already bloated Chelsea attack, with their wide options already consisting of the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and more.

Among that contingent, Madueke is a likely casualty – despite being a starter in the Inter friendly. TEAMtalk has reported that Newcastle are interested in the former PSV star and there is a growing sense now that the Magpies may swoop for him.

Newcastle set to swoop for Chelsea winger

Reports indicate that, with Neto through the door, Chelsea could invite offers for Madueke and Newcastle would be likely bidders. Our understanding has been that the asking price is £40m.

If successful in agreeing a price, Newcastle would be taking Madueke away from Chelsea after just a year and a half of his spell at Stamford Bridge.

Madueke has scored nine goals from 46 appearances for Chelsea so far. Still only 22, he is the kind of long-term prospect they have been investing in over the past couple of years, but the Blues seem willing not to see his development all the way through.

Selling Madueke would help them balance the books after the money they have spent on signing Neto and all the others this summer.

Madueke could become the second player to be sold by Chelsea to Newcastle this summer after Lewis Hall’s loan move to the Magpies was made permanent.

