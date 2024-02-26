Chelsea striker hunt: Pochettino eyes ‘perfect’ first choice as five big-money options are named

Chelsea are keen to sign a striker in the summer and are monitoring a number of targets

Chelsea are keen to find an elite number nine to help them push up the Premier League table and change the fortunes of a club struggling to break back into the top six.

The club have famously spent more than £1billion on new players since Todd Boehly’s takeover in the summer of 2022, but the forward line remains an issue despite heavy investment in that area in 2023 with Nicolas Jackson struggling to convince and Christopher Nkunku struggling to stay fit.

Chelsea have created a shortlist of names they believe are good enough to lead the line for their side, with TEAMtalk providing exclusive insight into their collection of summer targets…

Victor Osimhen, Napoli

Osimhen is the first choice and seen as the perfect Chelsea striker by most at the club.

As reported by TEAMtalk last week, there have been continuous conversations and ongoing work in trying to convince the Napoli man to join the club in the summer.

Sources say Chelsea is his first choice but the club has not guaranteed his signing with PSG and Arsenal also keen.

Benjamin Sesko, RB Leipzig

As TEAMtalk have previously reported, Serbian striker Sesko has been watched on numerous occasions by Chelsea and is seen as a very exciting talent.

Some sources have stated that he could be one of two strikers to arrive at the club this summer with the board ready to sanction high spending after a reserved January transfer window.

Sesko is believed to be very keen to play in the Premier League.

Victor Gyokeres, Sporting Lisbon

The Sporting Lisbon striker has been in imperious form since his move from Coventry City and it was during his time at the Championship side that Gyokeres caught the attention of Chelsea’s recruitment team.

It will take £100 million to move him from Portugal and he is not the primary target at this stage, but should a deal for Osimhen fall through he is likely to move up the list quickly.

Ivan Toney, Brentford

The Brentford man has been on Chelsea’s radar since last season but all approaches were put on hold after he received a suspension for breaches of gambling rules.

Arsenal are also admirers of Toney and while his age and price tag could count against him compared to others on the list, his Premier League experience is seen as a huge positive.

Toney has a new contract offer on the table from Brentford but he is likely to leave the club this summer.

Victor Boniface, Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen man Boniface is having a superb season helping his side to the top of the Bundesliga and on course for their first-ever Bundesliga title.

Led by Xabi Alonso, they have been superb but some sources have stated Boniface could follow his boss to Anfield this summer.

He is liked by Chelsea and ticks a lot of the boxes, his age and expected asking price is seen as a opportunity for a very good deal.

