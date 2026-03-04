Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani, who has been linked with Chelsea

Chelsea are aiming to bring Fisnik Asllani to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window, according to a German report, which has also revealed interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in the Hoffenheim striker, as his dream club is revealed.

Asllani has been on the books of Hoffenheim since 2020 and is under contract at the German club until the summer of 2029. Primarily a centre-forward, the 23-year-old is also able to operate as a second striker, left-winger, attacking midfielder and right-winger.

The Kosovo international has scored eight goals and given seven assists in 25 appearances for Hoffenheim so far this season, with Chelsea reportedly taking a shine to him.

According to Fussball Daten, Chelsea are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Asllani, who is said to have ‘transformed from a promising talent into a complete striker’.

The German media outlet has revealed that Chelsea have already been compiling detailed reports on the Kosovo international, with the London club ‘scouting department’ said to have ‘created a priority file on Asllani’.

The report has added: ‘They see him as a player who can not only occupy the centre- forward position but also drop deep and link up play – a quality the team has lacked since the departure of several top-class playmakers.’

If Chelsea were to go for Asllani in the summer transfer window, then they would have to pay a relatively modest fee.

Fussball Daten has reported that there is a release clause of €30million (£26m, $35m) in his contract at Hoffenheim.

Barcelona is Fisnik Asllani’s ‘dream club’

According to Fussball Daten, there is interest in Asllani from Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, too.

If Igor Tudor was to stay as the Tottenham manager next season, then ‘Asllani’s dual role as playmaker and efficient finisher is seen as a missing piece of the puzzle’.

Villa manager Unai Emery is also said to be keen on a deal for Asllani, with the Villans on the hunt for another striker this summer.

Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Asllani, but his ‘childhood dream club’ is Barcelona, according to the report.

Barcelona are looking for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, and Asllani could fit in at the defending Spanish champions.

