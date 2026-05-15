Chelsea want world class France starter as first signing of Xabi Alonso era

Chelsea are back in for a world class Frenchman who has said ‘yes’ to the Blues before, and the two conditions the transfer hinges on have been revealed.

Xabi Alonso is on course to be named the next permanent manager of Chelsea. He has near-unanimous approval from the players, while the hierarchy are accelerating talks as we speak. According to the Guardian, it’s now anticipated a deal ‘will be agreed’ and it won’t be long after tomorrow’s FA Cup final for that to become official.

The report also stressed a manager of Alonso’s calibre will have a say in transfers, both ins and outs. Furthermore, players won’t be imposed on the former Real Madrid boss like they have been with former managers at Stamford Bridge in the BlueCo era.

And if the latest from Gazzetta dello Sport is anything to go by, Alonso’s arrival could be greeted with the addition of a new world class goalkeeper.

They state the Blues are back in the mix for AC Milan’s Mike Maignan, and we should ‘not be fooled’ by the fact he signed a contract extension in Milan at the turn of the year.

Chelsea explored the signing of Maignan last summer and the Frenchman – who’ll start for his country at this summer’s World Cup – said ‘yes’ to the move.

However, Chelsea baulked at Milan’s asking price of between £20m-£25m which they deemed excessive for a player of his age (30) and contract status. Ultimately, Chelsea weren’t willing to go beyond £10m and the deal fell through.

As mentioned, Maignan put pen to paper on fresh terms with Milan in January, but per GdS, there are very real chances for Maignan to take flight once again.

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Chelsea want Mike Maignan… again

The stopper is ready to up sticks and leave unless two things happen – Milan qualify for the Champions League and the club retain Max Allegri as their manager.

As it stands, Milan are inside the top four in the Serie A table, but they’re only ahead of fifth-placed Roma on head-to-head record this season.

Sixth-placed Como are only two points behind and cannot be discounted either. It’ll all come down to the final two gameweeks of the season.

Of course, it’s highly unlikely Chelsea will be in next year’s UCL, which adds a wrinkle to this story.

In any case, the Blues are ready to try their luck once more and in Maignan, they’d be securing the mother of all upgrades on Robert Sanchez, even if he is already the wrong side of 30 and only a shorter-term solution.

The report stated: ‘But now the sirens from across the Channel are singing again. Chelsea has never forgotten Mike, even if for now we’re simply in the informational phase, let’s call it in-depth analysis.

‘But, depending on how the Rossoneri season ends, it could become much more.

‘Maignan’s balance, however, might not tip entirely toward the Blues: the lure of the Premier League is fine, but there won’t be any Champions League play over there next year.’

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