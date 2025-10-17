Chelsea watching closely as BlueCo group target explosive forward talent – sources

Chelsea are monitoring the progress of an Australian forward, TEAMtalk can reveal

The BlueCo group, which owns Chelsea and RC Strasbourg, has added Mohamed Toure to its scouting list, closely monitoring the Randers FC striker’s progress in the Danish Superliga, TEAMtalk can reveal.

So far, the English and French clubs have only gathered information about his situation and potential availability, but both sides are expected to keep following the player carefully in the coming months.

The 21-year-old Australia international, born in Conakry, Guinea, has already scored two goals in six games for his national team and continues to impress at the club level.

Standing at 1.86 metres (6ft 1in), Toure combines strength, speed, and technical quality, which makes him an interesting attacking option for clubs across Europe.

In the 2024/25 season, he recorded seven goals and three assists in 26 league matches, and this campaign, he has already contributed two goals and four assists in 10 games.

His ability to hold up play, link with teammates, and attack space behind defenders has been particularly praised by scouts.

Alongside the BlueCo group, several clubs from England, Germany, Denmark, and even MLS and Saudi Arabia have expressed interest.

However, Toure’s priority, at the moment, is to stay in Europe for the next step of his career – and Chelsea are very much in the mix for his services.

