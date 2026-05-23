Chelsea reach decision on selling Levi Colwill to Liverpool after Xabi Alonso appointment

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool are interested in bringing Levi Colwill to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a journalist, who has also revealed whether Chelsea owners, BlueCo, are open to selling the defender to the Reds.

Ibrahima Konate, Giovanni Leoni, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Rhys Williams are the central defenders on the books of Liverpool at the moment.

Jeremy Jacquet will move to Liverpool for next season from Rennes and will be an option for manager Arne Slot.

However, Williams is out of contract at Liverpool this summer, and so is France international defender Konate.

While Konate said in April that he would sign a new contract at Liverpool, nothing has been sorted yet.

There have also been rumours about the future of Van Dijk at Liverpool, with Galatasaray interested in the Netherlands international central defender.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has now reported Liverpool’s desire to sign Levi Colwill from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The transfer reporter has noted that Liverpool looked at the 23-year-old England international centre-back when Jurgen Klopp was in charge of the Reds.

However, according to O’Rourke, Chelsea have no plans whatsoever to sell Colwill, with the Blues recently appointing former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso as their first-team manager, starting from July 1.

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Chelsea will NOT sell Levi Colwill to Liverpool

O’Rourke said on Transfer Insider podcast: “Liverpool would love to capitalise on Levi Colwill’s contract situation at Chelsea.

“I don’t see any chance of it happening, in all honesty.

“Liverpool are long-term admirers of Colwill, going back to the time when Jurgen Klopp was the head coach, he was very interested in bringing him to Anfield.

“But he saw any potential move blocked by Chelsea.

“There’s no panic at Chelsea with regard to his future, he’s just come back from a long-term injury and that’s been the focus really for Colwill at the moment.”

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