Chelsea willing to spark bidding war for top Wolves target after impressive La Liga season

Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is said to be the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Premier League teams after Chelsea joined the hunt for the Wolves target.

Reports out of Spain suggest that a modest La Liga campaign for Jorgensen has drawn interest from the English Premier League duo.

Nacho Sanchis took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm the interest in the 22-year-old Dane.

While Villareal finished eighth in La Liga last term, they let in more goals than any other team that beat the drop in the Spanish top flight last season.

Chelsea’s interest would presumably see Jorgensen used in a backup role while he has been the first-choice stopper for Villareal.

While Wolves might be able to give him more matches his €40 million release clause could put them off even if Villareal have suggested that they might accept a lower figure but would not specify a number.

Chelsea and Wolves are reported to have made contact with Villareal over the potential price for Jorgensen while Newcastle United maintain an interest in the player as a cheaper option than their main goalkeeping targets – Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Newcastle United reportedly hold the belief that €20 million could convince Villarreal to let the 22-year-old depart this summer. Meanwhile, according to Sanchis, the La Liga side ‘would expect a high amount of money’.

Chelsea to rival Wolves for Villareal stopper

Chelsea have both Djordje Petrovic and Robert Sanchez under contract until 2030 while their third choice stopper Marcus Bettinelli still has two years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will also have to try to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer if they are to recover any sort of fee for goalkeeper. Kepa’s stint at Real Madrid has not convinced the Spanish Champions to make his loan permanent which means he might be forced to report back to Stamford Bridge.

At Wolves Daniel Bentley is the only current first team backup to Jose Sa, who has been linked with a big money move to Saudi Arabia.

Should that deal go through, Wolves might then have the funds to spring Jorgensen from Villareal and he would have the chance to command a starting role at a Premier League outfit.

