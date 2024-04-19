Chelsea youngster ‘wants to leave’ this summer and is ‘keen’ to join Bundesliga outfit

Chelsea have been informed that Ian Maatsen ‘wants to leave’ the club this summer as Borussia Dortmund push to sign him on a permanent basis, according to reports.

As Chelsea look to avoid any punishment for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, the club are looking to offload a number of assets in the summer.

Given the financial situation facing the club, it makes sense that a number of players will be considering their options and potentially eyeing the exit door.

According to Sky Sports Deutschland reporter Patrick Berger, Ian Maatsen wants to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis and is keen to join Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in January and has impressed since joining the Bundesliga outfit.

“Ian Maatsen wants to leave Chelsea on a permanent deal in the summer. According to our information, Chelsea are already informed about his plan,” Berger confirmed.

“The left-back (two goals and two assists for Dortmund) feels very comfortable where he is and is keen to stay. His release clause is €35-40m.”

Maatsen is under contract with Chelsea until 2026, although the club aren’t expected to stand in his way if an acceptable bid does arrive.

Borussia Dortmund happy with Maatsen

With a series of consistent performances since his arrival in Germany, it’s no wonder that Edin Terzic’s side are looking at signing Maatsen on a permanent basis.

Since arriving at the Signal Iduna Park, the 22-year-old has made 17 appearances and has chipped in with four goal contributions during that time.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano provided some extra insight into Maatsen’s situation and why the Bundesliga outfit are looking to sign him on a permanent basis.

“Let me start by mentioning a player who could really leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window – he already left on loan in January and is doing very well – Ian Maatsen,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“At Borussia Dortmund, [in] his first five games [he’s made] a fantastic impact, doing very, very well.

“The fans are super happy, the manager [Edin] Terzic is very happy and also people into the club. He provided two assists already, but the quality of the performances are very, very good.

“What they want to do at Borussia Dortmund is to wait until the end of the season and then decide what to do.

“It’s a loan deal [with] no buy option included, but when Ian Maatsen signed a new contract at Chelsea, before joining Borussia Dortmund, there was a release clause [added] and it’s going to be valid this summer.”

