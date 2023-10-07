Chelsea chiefs in internal war over striker pursuit, with Osimhen move hinging on one factor

Members of the Chelsea board are divided on how they should strengthen at centre-forward amid interest in Victor Osimhen from Napoli, a report has claimed.

Osimhen is one of the most high-profile strikers Chelsea could look to target as they aim to find a solution in the position who is more ready to contribute immediately than Nicolas Jackson, who was recently recruited from Villarreal, or academy graduate Armando Broja.

According to 90min, though, Chelsea’s decision makers are ‘split’ about what they need to do with their attacking department in January. On one hand, they know they need an upgrade this winter if they want to aim for European qualification; on the other hand, they could have a wider range of options available if they wait until the summer.

And as for Osimhen specifically, Chelsea will need to wait to see what the outcome of his contract talks with Napoli will be. The report claims they will only make a move if he becomes available and will not waste their energy if not.

As things stand, Osimhen is due to reach the end of his Napoli contract in 2025. Talks are ongoing about a renewal, despite the club’s social media team recently causing controversy by mocking him for a penalty miss on TikTok.

If Osimhen does not commit his future to Napoli, then there may be an opportunity for Chelsea to swoop for him in 2024. Even then, a large price tag would be attached for a player who helped his club to a rare league title last season.

READ MORE: Talented midfielder ‘forced’ to join Chelsea after slipping away from Champions League giant

Another factor Chelsea must weigh up is when Christopher Nkunku returns from injury and what the summer signing’s pathway into Mauricio Pochettino’s lineup will be. In that regard, the club’s transfer team are talking directly to the head coach about those plans.

In case of further investment, Osimhen is not the only striker Chelsea are considering; the report also mentions Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord and Ivan Toney from Brentford.

They are facing competition from Arsenal for Toney, though, while Gimenez is likely to have more admirers if he keeps up his form for the Eredivisie champions.

Can Chelsea appeal to Osimhen?

All Pochettino can do for now is focus on improving the form of Chelsea’s current squad in an attempt to make the club as appealing a destination as possible.

Even without European football on offer, they managed to attract players like Nkunku, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia over the summer. They remain ambitious in the transfer market as they aim to become contenders towards the top of the table again after last season’s bottom-half placing.

The striker role is one of the last they need to fill with an elite option, which Osimhen certainly would be. The 24-year-old has scored 64 goals in 110 games for Napoli since joining them from Lille in 2020.

Comfortable at Champions League level, the Nigeria international is approaching the prime of his career, which he could spend in the Premier League if Chelsea buy him – but that is by no means a given at this stage.

IN FOCUS: Top scorers in 2023: Man Utd vanquisher and four-goal sub emerge as Haaland rivals