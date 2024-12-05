Chelsea are open to selling Axel Disasi in the January transfer window despite him breaking back into Enzo Maresca’s starting XI, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Blues have enjoyed a fantastic start to life under Maresca and currently sit second in the Premier League table, seven points behind leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea’s recruitment chiefs are constantly evaluating the squad and are considering a move for a new centre-back in January, but know they may have to sacrifice a player to make room for one.

TEAMtalk understands that Disasi is at risk of being sold by Chelsea as he is seen as ‘limited’ by some behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old started and scored a goal in Chelsea’s 5-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday but may find himself subject to January offers as the Blues weigh up who to sell to make way for new talent.

Sources say there is no ‘major calls’ for Disasi to be sold but Chelsea are willing to offload him in order to add some more talent to their back line.

Disasi joined Chelsea from Monaco in the summer of 2023 for £38.8m. He has made 55 appearances to date for the Blues, but has fallen down the pecking order under Maresca and has started just twice in the Premier League this term.

Chelsea ‘make contact’ over Benfica swoop – sources

TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea are interested in Benfica centre-back Tomas Araujo and have made contact with the Portuguese giants over a potential move.

Newcastle are also big admirers of the talented 22-year-old, who has been compared to former Barcelona and Manchester United star Gerard Pique by pundits.

Araujo has an £83million release clause in his contract and Chelsea are seriously considering launching a move for him next year.

They are also keeping tabs on Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who initially came through the ranks of Chelsea’s academy.

Newcastle remain keen on Guehi after seeing four bids rejected for him this past summer. Chelsea are big admirers of the England international and is considered a top target should they fail to sign Araujo.

If all goes to plan Chelsea will be signing a new centre-back in January. Selling Disasi is key to that though, and if they fail to do so they may have to wait until next summer to make their move for Araujo.

Chelsea round-up: AC Milan star wanted / Liverpool man linked

Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who is a target for Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Milan are scrambling to tie Reijnders down to a new contract to stave off the interest in his signature. Reports state a renewal of the midfielder – now said to be worth €50million (£41.5m/$52.5m) – is ‘one step away’.

Milan have ‘intensified contacts’ with Reijnders’ entourage, and are ‘very close’ to reaching an agreement on a four-year extension, with a wage increase included.

In other news, Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs considering a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland international is considering leaving Anfield in pursuit of more game time, with Alisson Becker preferred by Arne Slot and Giorgi Mamardashvili set to join up with the Reds next season.

Chelsea, West Ham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Celtic are thought to be interested in Kelleher.

