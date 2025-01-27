Chelsea are keen to bring in a new striker this month and are in talks over potential deals for Benjamin Sesko and Mathys Tel, TEAMtalk understands.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been looking at striker and centre-back targets this month but they are expected to be more aggressive in their pursuit of a forward after recalling Trevoh Chalobah from his loan with Crystal Palace.

Sources have confirmed that Chelsea have been in constant contact with the agents of RB Leipzig striker Sesko, who have been in attendance at Stamford Bridge recently. The Blues have made it clear to Sesko’s entourage that he would be a key player if he joins them.

Sesko is also a long-term target for Arsenal and they have also held talks with his agents over a potential deal. The Gunners believe they are in a strong position to sign the Slovenian international, after they approached him last summer.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are considering a bid for Sesko before the end of the January window and if they do submit one, that could force Arsenal into making an offer of their own.

The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the best young strikers in Europe and has scored 14 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

Chelsea are big admirers of Sesko but whether they launch a big-money bid for him this month could depend on if they sign Bayern Munich youngster Tel.

Chelsea are still pushing for Mathys Tel signing

Chelsea are set to hold more talks with Bayern Munich over a potential move for Tel. They previously discussed the possibility of signing him as part of a deal that would’ve seen Christopher Nkunku join the German giants.

Tel wasn’t willing to leave Bayern at the time,, so the talks were put on hold. However, the 19-year-old hasn’t played in Bayern’s last three games, which may have changed his position on an exit.

We understand that Bayern are open to offloading Tel this month and have the opportunity to sell him or loan him out.

Chelsea want to sign the young striker on a permanent deal, or would be open to a loan to buy deal, per TEAMtalk sources. They have asked Bayern about the conditions of a deal and more negotiations are set to take place over the next few days.

As mentioned, Nkunku could play a part in the deal as he is of interest to Bayern. Sources say that two ‘separate’ deals could see Tel join Chelsea and Nkunku join Bayern before the window slams shut.

Interestingly, sources state that Arsenal are also interested in Tel. The forward is yet to be fully convinced over a move to Chelsea, although this could change.

Tel hasn’t featured regularly under Vincent Kompany, making just 13 appearances for Bayern this season. However, he is considered to have world-class potential and has been on Chelsea’s radar for some time.

Tel is valued at around £40million by Bayern, while a bid of at least £50million will be required for Leipzig to consider selling Sesko mid-season.

Chelsea round-up: Defender exit imminent / Villa want Disasi?

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea defender Renato Veiga has flown to Turin to complete a medical ahead of formally joining Juventus.

The transfer is a straight loan with no option or obligation for Juve to buy in the summer. Chelsea will receive around €5m (£4.2m / $5.2m) for Veiga from the Serie A giants.

The plan is for Veiga to pick up more game time at centre-back with Juve and continue his development. The 21-year-old will then return to West London ahead of next season and fight for a starting spot under Maresca.

In other news, Aston Villa have reportedly registered an interest in signing Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi on loan until the end of the season.

As we have previously stated, Chelsea are willing to part ways with Disasi this month, although a permanent sale for a fee in the region of £40m would be their preference.

