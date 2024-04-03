Father of Christian Pulisic fires shot at Chelsea over USMNT star now ‘reaching his peak’ in Milan

Christian Pulisic is enjoying his spell more in Milan than he did at Chelsea

The father of former Chelsea playmaker Christian Pulisic has criticised the Premier League club for failing to give his son more game time as the USMNT star currently stars at AC Milan.

The Italian giants splashed out €20million to take Pulisic from London to Milan last summer in what is arguably viewed as one of the signings of the season in Serie A.

With 12 goals and eight assists for the Rossoneri so far, the 25-year-old is finally finding some redemption after his struggles at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea spent €64m to sign Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019, with the player spending four years with the club.

DON’T MISS: The USMNT Mr Wright: The EFL star carrying Coventry and the United States towards glory

During that time he scored 26 goals and added 21 assists in 145 games, the sort of stats that he could easily rack up in two seasons in Milan at his current rate of progress.

But the USA international didn’t play much in his final season in London, both because of injury issues and due to manager’s decision.

Now it seems he’s found the perfect place to prove himself and fully achieve what he failed to at Chelsea.

And now Milan News has shared some quotes from Pulisic’s father Mark on his time in west London.

Pulisic now hitting his peak in Milan

When asked whether the player is having the best season of his life, Pulisic senior made sure to claim his son did not do as bad as some experts thought while in England.

He said: “I think there is a wrong perception: for me it is not true that Christian disappointed at Chelsea. He simply didn’t play regularly.

“And then I tell you, for me he is now reaching his peak: he is 25 years old, he works hard to develop his game and is respected by his teammates.”

Pulisic is due to be back in action for Milan on Saturday when they host Lecce in Serie A hoping to close the gap on current leaders Inter, who take on Udinese on Monday night.

READ MORE: Weston McKennie: The rebirth of the Juventus star, why Man Utd now want to sign him and the truths around his Leeds struggles