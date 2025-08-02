Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku has come into focus after Atalanta officially turned down Inter Milan’s offer for Ademola Lookman, with the Nerazzurri now reflecting on what to do next.

Former Everton, Fulham and Leicester City forward Lookman has been holding out for a move from Atalanta to Inter after impressing over the past three seasons in Serie A, with 39 goals from 93 appearances in Italy’s top flight.

As we already reported in recent days, Inter’s proposal was seen as far from Atalanta’s €50m plus bonuses demand, and the club from Bergamo has now closed the door.

One possible name that has been brought up internally is Christopher Nkunku, who has been offered to Inter by intermediaries. However, while La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported recently that Inter had rejected him to focus fully on Lookman, TEAMtalk can clarify there is no clear decision yet from the club on whether to seriously move for him.

Some within Inter are open to the idea, but others are more sceptical, especially given Nkunku’s injury history and current cost.

Chelsea are open to selling and could lower their asking price to around €45m (£39.3m/$52.2m), as they look to reduce their wage bill. After all, Nkunku is believed to be their fourth highest-paid player.

There could also be room to explore loan-based formulas or other flexible options, something Inter are always attentive to.

Still, it’s too early to say if Nkunku will become the real alternative target to Lookman. The feeling is that Inter are taking their time, waiting to understand whether a better opportunity might emerge, or whether it’s worth trying again for Lookman.

Nkunku hasn’t had as many starting opportunities for Chelsea as he would have liked, only being picked from the first minute nine times by Enzo Maresca in the Premier League last season.

Although he remains under contract until 2029, Nkunku has been open to leaving Chelsea. There are additional suitors that have expressed interest other than Inter.

How Nkunku compared to Lookman last season