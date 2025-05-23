Juventus have contacted Chelsea over signing Christopher Nkunku, TEAMtalk understands, as the forward’s price tag and another Premier League club’s interest in him are revealed.

Nkunku has been on the books of Chelsea since the summer of 2023 when he joined from RB Leipzig for £52million. The France international forward has scored 17 goals and given five assists in 56 appearances for the London club so far in his career.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has deployed the 27-year-old mainly as a centre-forward this season.

Described as “the ideal player” for the way ‘he can play in the pocket, in the nine, on the wing’ by Maresca in August 2024, Nkunku has made 27 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals and giving two assists in those games.

However, nine of those have been starts, and there is a distinct possibility that the Frenchman could leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Juventus have started looking into a possible deal for Nkunku.

The Italian giants have asked Chelsea for information about the forward’s situation and potential cost.

Early contacts have taken place, and more discussions are expected soon.

Both Chelsea and Juventus will be in Philadelphia next month for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea are set to play Flamengo and Esperance on June 20 and 24, while Juventus will face Wydad Casablanca on June 22.

That shared time in the USA will give both sides the opportunity to talk more seriously about Nkunku.

The French striker, who is under contract with Chelsea until 2029, is open to leaving this summer after a difficult season.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are willing to sell Nkunku, but the Premier League top-five hopefuls are asking for €70million (£59m, $79m).

READ MORE 🔵 Chelsea star ‘80%’ likely to make shock Real Madrid switch amid ‘ADVANCED’ talks – report

Juventus face Newcastle competition for Christopher Nkunku – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Juventus are not the only club that are interested in a summer deal for Nkunku.

Sources have indicated that Bayern Munich and Newcastle United have also looked into a deal for the 27-year-old.

Chelsea’s asking price is also too high for Juventus, who are fourth in the Serie A table with just one more round of matches left.

The Serie A giants’ goal is to negotiate a lower fee if proper discussions begin.

Much could depend on Juve’s Champions League qualification, which would help both financially and in convincing Nkunku of the project.

Latest Chelsea news: Goalkeeper targets, Man Utd raid

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Chelsea are interested in Parma and Burnley goalkeepers.

Fraser Fletcher has also reported that Chelsea are keeping tabs on a Manchester United winger.

Meanwhile, Todd Boehly has given an insight into Chelsea’s plan regarding Andrey Santos.

POLL: Who has been Chelsea’s best signing from the Bundesliga in the past 10 years?