Chelsea are ramping up their pursuit of Dario Essugo

Chelsea are edging closer to striking an agreement for Sporting CP star Dario Essugo, according to a report.

Chelsea mainly focused on outgoings during the recently completed January transfer window, loaning out unwanted players Ben Chilwell, Joao Felix, Renato Veiga, Carney Chukwuemeka and Axel Disasi, while also selling Cesare Casadei to Torino.

However, one new player did join Chelsea’s ranks in the winter window. The Blues paid Saint-Etienne €15million (£12.5m / $15.5m) for Mathis Amougou.

The France U19 midfielder will spend the next six months in Chelsea’s first team before potentially securing a loan move in the summer.

But Amougou is not the only central midfielder Chelsea have targeted. Sporting starlet Essugo – currently on loan at Las Palmas in Spain – is also in their sights.

As per the latest from The Sun, Chelsea chiefs have made progress in transfer talks with Sporting and are ‘closing in’ on the 19-year-old.

Chelsea are looking to agree a deal for Essugo ‘quickly’ as he is earning plenty of admirers during his temporary spell at Las Palmas.

However, the report does also send Essugo a warning about moving to Stamford Bridge. The Portuguese starlet is demanding opportunities to play in Chelsea’s first team if he joins this summer, but it is unclear if Enzo Maresca will agree to this.

Essugo issued Chelsea warning

Aaron Anselmino has already signed for Chelsea from Boca Juniors, but he has refused to head to Strasbourg on loan as he does not want to be constantly moved around.

Exciting young striker Eli Junior Kroupi, meanwhile, chose to join Bournemouth over Chelsea recently as he was unsure about the pathway into Maresca’s senior squad.

Sources told TEAMtalk on deadline day that Chelsea had agreed personal terms with Essugo as they tried to get a winter move over the line.

Chelsea were unable to strike a deal with Sporting in time, but they remain on Essugo’s trail and are now pushing to complete his transfer ready for the summer.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea primed to launch ‘£42m bid’ after being ‘seduced’ by brilliance of Bournemouth attacker

Chelsea transfers: Liverpool duo wanted

Meanwhile, reports claim Chelsea are interested in two players from English rivals Liverpool.

According to TBR, Chelsea are in a five-club race for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who looks set to be pushed out by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Celtic are all keen on the Irish shot-stopper, too.

Separate reports have named Chelsea as a potential destination for winger Luis Diaz if he departs Liverpool.

Chelsea have supposedly drawn up a ‘competitive offer’ for Diaz.

As with Kelleher, there will be a busy race for Diaz as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan all want him as well.

QUIZ – higher or lower?