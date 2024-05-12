Cole Palmer backtracks on massive Reece James claim after another Chelsea win

Cole Palmer has played down individual comments from his Chelsea skipper Reece James after the Blues made it three wins in a row on Saturday at Nottingham Forest.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side came out on the right side of a 3-2 triumph after bouncing back from a goal down to earn all three points at the City Ground.

And although Palmer did not get on the scoresheet, for once, he did provide a brilliant assist for Mykhailo Mudryk’s opener.

James also provided an assist as he came off the bench to make his first Premier League appearance since December, having finally recovered from a hamstring injury.

The England full-back was thrilled to be back in the action and had a special word for Palmer who is enjoying a stunning first season with Chelsea, netting 21 Premier League goals.

“It’s been a long wait for me so I’m happy to come back into the team,” James told Sky Sports. “We learn every day, we’re still young but we are improving and we’re coming strong at the end of the season.

“Cole Palmer is one of the best in the world, I think personally. At [Manchester] City he didn’t play as much as he would like but he has come here and taken the chance with both hands.

“Slowly but surely we are finding our feet and reaching a level.”

Palmer plays down James comments

Presented with those lofty claims, Palmer was being humble in his response, saying “I wouldn’t go that far! But it’s nice to hear.

“It’s all new to me. This is my first season playing properly in the league. It was a very important win and now we focus on the next one.”

The victory at Forest leaves the Blues sitting seventh just behind Newcastle on goal difference and Pochettino is still confident his side can quality for Europe.

On their late bid for a Europa League spot, The Argentine said: “I hope yes, but there are still two big games.”

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to Brighton in midweek before they host Bournemouth on the final day of the season at Stamford Bridge.