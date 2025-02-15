Chelsea have been warned by Jamie Carragher that Cole Palmer might start to think of leaving the club if they fail to meet one objective this season.

Chelsea suffered a big setback on Friday night by losing 3-0 to Brighton. They are still fourth in the Premier League table, but the winners of Saturday’s game between Manchester City and Newcastle United would overtake them, as could Bournemouth if they beat bottom-of-the-league Southampton.

After finishing sixth last season and 12th the season before that, it’s been a key target for Chelsea this season to keep climbing up the table and get back into the Champions League.

But if they fail to get across the line, Carragher believes their star player Palmer may start to question if he is at the right club for his ability.

“The idea that this project is going to take two or three years, the problem is that the best players won’t wait for that,” Carragher said on Sky Sports after the game.

“Cole Palmer is one of the best players in the Premier League. He wasn’t at his best today, but you could start to feel the frustration starting to build. He’s good enough to be competing for the biggest honours in the Premier League and Champions League.

“He’s scored in a European Championship final! That is something that Chelsea need to keep in the back of their mind.

“The idea that it could be five or 10 years – it’s nonsense. Nottingham Forest are third and Chelsea have spent over £1billion.

“If they don’t get Champions League, it will be a disaster.

“The one thing I took from this game is not just how poor they were but the frustration from Palmer. He won’t wait around for this idea that in a couple of years, we will make the Champions League.”

Interestingly, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca was asked about Palmer’s visible frustration at his post-match press conference.

The Italian tactician replied: “I think also in one way we can show the desire of Cole to improve things but in the same moment it’s not just about Cole. It’s about all the players that in this moment when you don’t win the game, it’s a bit like I said before with the fans, when you don’t win the game it’s normal that they’re not happy.

“When we win games everyone is happy and the players are exactly the same. When we don’t win they feel frustrated.”

Will Cole Palmer play in the Champions League next season?

Carragher is not the only pundit to predict Palmer’s fate could be to leave Chelsea if they don’t reach the Champions League.

Even before the game, talkSPORT presenter Rory Jennings – who supports Chelsea – issued a similar view.

“A player of Cole Palmer’s quality will be itching to play in the Champions League and if Chelsea aren’t in it… next season, Cole Palmer plays Champions League football,” Jennings said.

“Whether that’s with Chelsea or not will depend on us qualifying, but Cole Palmer will be playing Champions League football.”

Palmer played eight times in the Champions League across three separate seasons when he was at Manchester City, but Chelsea had no European football last season and are just in the Conference League this season.

Chelsea still have the 22-year-old under contract until 2033, so he would cost a premium fee if anyone tried to buy him.

