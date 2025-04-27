Cole Palmer transfer decision made amid Man Utd and Liverpool interest

Chelsea have reportedly made a huge decision on the future of Cole Palmer, amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, as Enzo Maresca shares his honest opinion on the out-of-form star.

Palmer has been a rare success story at Chelsea in the Todd Boehly era. Signed from Premier League rivals Manchester City in the summer of 2023 for an initial transfer fee of £40million, the 22-year-old has been superb in terms of scoring goals and creating chances for his teammates.

The England international attacking midfielder scored 27 goals and gave 15 assists in 48 appearances for Chelsea last season.

Palmer has found the back of the net 14 times and has provided nine assists in 40 matches in all competitions for the London club in this campaign.

There has been speculation this week that Liverpool, Manchester City and Man Utd all are interested in a summer deal for Palmer.

While Liverpool have been “sniffing around” Palmer, Man City are reported to have made “an enquiry recently”.

Man Utd hold an interest in Palmer as well , but it has now emerged that Chelsea do not plan to cash in on the attacker at the end of the season, despite the likes of the Red Devils, Man City and Liverpool being keen on him.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR: “Likewise, Chelsea have absolutely no intention of letting Palmer go. They don’t feel he’s a million miles away and he’s aware of that.

“Even with the likes of Kendry Paez and Willian Estevao set to arrive at Chelsea, Palmer knows he needs to step up and his people say he’s ready to do so.

“Chelsea will be active in terms of outgoings but Palmer isn’t one of those who’ll be cast aside.

“Indeed, people at Chelsea feel he could play a part in attracting Liam Delap, they know each other well from their time together at Manchester City and that can only help.”

Enzo Maresca speaks out on Cole Palmer’s form

Palmer remains one of the best young attacking players in the world, but his form in recent weeks has been dire.

The former Man City attacking midfielder has not scored in his last 17 games.

Palmer struggled to make an impact in Chelsea’s 1-0 win against Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

However, Chelsea manager Maresca remains positive about the English youngster.

Maresca told Chelsea’s official website: “Hopefully Cole soon can score goals, but I thought his performance today was very good.

“He sacrificed and was pressing well. It’s just a matter of time for all of them and for sure they are going to help us.”

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League table at the moment with 60 points from 34 matches and occupy the final Champions League spot.

