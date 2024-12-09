Cole Palmer is on the radar of Real Madrid, but Chelsea will order them to pay a substantial sum to get him

Real Madrid reportedly have Cole Palmer in their sights as a long-term investment, though Chelsea would not be willing to negotiate for anything less than a ‘substantial’ sum of money.

Palmer has seemingly etched his name into Premier League history at every turn of his Blues career. Most recently, he broke the club’s record for most goal involvements in a calendar year, with 37.

He’s also had a hand in 50 Premier League goals for Chelsea in just 48 games.

Currently the third-highest scorer in the division, 22-year-old Palmer is quite clearly one of the very best players the league has to offer.

If Real Madrid get their way, though, the Premier League might not boast Palmer’s talents for much longer.

According to Fichajes, the La Liga juggernauts have him in their sights as a ‘long-term investment’. The title of their article uses the word ‘BOMBSHELL’ and it certainly would be if Palmer were to leave the Premier League for them so soon.

Chelsea will put up a fight, though, as it’s suggested they will not negotiate for anything less than a ‘substantial’ sum of money.

Palmer: Perfect Real Madrid asset going nowhere

Palmer, if he is to leave Chelsea, seems almost certain to command far north of £100million, given his rise to being perhaps the best player in the Premier League in a year and a half with the Blues.

A player who could keep close control of a football inside a telephone box, can play defence-splitting passes from his own half, has the audacity to chip the goalkeeper from penalties and has scored his fair share of outside-the-box screamers, Palmer seems a perfect Real Madrid player.

They are a side famed for having some of the best and silkiest players on the planet, and that describes Palmer almost exactly.

There is little doubt he would thrive at Real, having had no problems adjusting to regular Premier League football or the big stage of the Euros with England, where he had a hand in goals in the semi-final and final.

But TEAMtalk is aware he does not want to go just yet, though. Palmer could quickly become the king of the Premier League, and the way things are going, seems he could hold that crown for some time.

For most English players, the natural order of thinking would be success in the Premier League first, and whatever comes after that is a deserved bonus. For Palmer, who was given his shot by Chelsea and has taken it, his love for the club outweighs any desire to move anywhere else at the moment.

Chelsea round-up: PL title not in reach

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has consistently suggested the second-placed Blues aren’t in the title race, and Jamie Carragher is in agreement, suggesting the lack of a quality centre-back and goalkeeper is between the London club and glory.

That centre-back could be Illia Zabarnyi, who the Blues have been impressed with during scouting missions, including when Bournemouth shut Tottenham out in a 1-0 victory in early December.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been given confidence of landing Victor Osimhen, as it’s said he: “wants to use this season as an opportunity to let the Premier League clubs decide whether to make an offer to Napoli.”

And Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s stay at the club could be fizzling out already, with reports suggesting Chelsea will welcome offers of £30million for the midfielder, only signed in the summer.

