Chelsea's Cole Palmer has been talked about in the same breath as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cole Palmer has been told he could one day earn comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo if he continues producing the goods for Chelsea, while Pep Guardiola’s decision to let him leave Manchester City has earned an unexpected pat on the back.

Palmer moved to Stamford Bridge last summer in a deal that will eventually reach £42.5m (€50.5m, $56.3m) after failing to convince Guardiola he was worthy of a regular start at Manchester City. And with Palmer going to play a part in 41 goals (26 goals, 15 assists) from 48 games across his debut season, Guardiola has come in for some rare flak having allowed the 22-year-old to move to Chelsea.

However, former City and England keeper David James insists the City boss knew what he was doing and it’s wrong to question his motives.

“You can’t say that Guardiola’s decision to sell Cole Palmer was the wrong one because City won the Premier League last season – they just keep winning trophies,” James said.

“If that wasn’t the case and Palmer was the difference between winning the title and losing it, then it becomes a different matter. What I love about Pep, and you can tell that he genuinely means what he says about his former players because he loves football so much, is that he wants Palmer to be successful and have a great career.”

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas, meanwhile, reckons Palmer – who has been linked with a future £100m return to Manchester with United – can reach the same levels as Messi and Ronaldo if he continues matching his output from the 2023/24 campaign.

“Cole Palmer needs to stay at his level. Produce a season like that again. And again. And again. Season after season, that’s what the very best players – the legends – do,” Gallas stated.

“Messi and Ronaldo, these guys were the best for almost 15-20 years. It’s remarkable, and that is the standard if you want to be considered the best. We’ve seen a lot of players have one season at the top level. The most difficult challenge for players is to stay in that level.”

Chelsea star Palmer ‘told to life like a monk’

Gallas continued: “To do it takes unbelievable commitment, huge sacrifices. You must live your life like a monk. You must be happy knowing that you’re going to have three weeks in the year to switch off, and then you have to work even harder than the year before. It’s not easy to do that. Not many players have the mental resources to deliver that kind of commitment.”

The former Chelsea and Arsenal defender, though, fears Palmer will be a marked man this season with the pressure heaped on his shoulders.

He added: “I can’t think of many players that have had the 12 months that he has had, but it was only 12 months. We know he’s a cool guy, but after a season like last year, his teammates are looking at him to make the difference; the fans are expecting him to make the difference.

“There is a bit more extra pressure on him this year, but, without doubt, he is the best young player in the Premier League.”

While at City, Palmer made 41 appearances for the Blues, though 28 of those came off the bench and he left in search of regular football when Guardiola could not offer him those assurances.

James continued: “Pep wants him to have the opportunity to become an established Premier League star. Palmer blossomed into one of the best players in the league last season, and he did that with Guardiola’s full blessing. That is what he would have wanted to see from his former player.

“I don’t think Pep could give him the assurances that he wanted in terms of his playing time, and he didn’t quite fit into the City set-up, so he was allowed to leave. Pep did the right thing by allowing him to go, because his absence had no impact on City’s ability to win trophies.”

Chelsea willing to let £62m man depart / Madueke redemption explained

While Palmer has proved a major success for the Blues, the same cannot be said for Mykhailo Mudryk, whom the Blues paid signed in a deal that could eventually be worth up to £88.5m (€100m, $117m) in January 2023.

The Ukranian winger has never quite hit the straps for Chelsea since his move and has a modest seven goals and five assists to his name from 62 appearances so far.

With the Blues well stocked in the wing department, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Wednesday that they are now open to loan offers for the 23-year-old in a bid to get his career back on track.

Enzo Maresca has a number of options who can play behind the central striker and with the former Shakhtar Donetsk man limited to just two Premier League appearances so far, the Blues are now ready to sanction a temporary departure.

One man who has enjoyed a big redemption arc at Stamford Bridge is Noni Madueke, whom the Blues were prepared to sell earlier this year.

Now Fabrizio Romano has talked about his revival under Maresca and explained why he is now considered a vital part of the Blues set-up.