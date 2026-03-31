Chelsea have firmly declared star attacker Cole Palmer as not for sale, TEAMtalk understands, despite significant interest from some of Europe’s leading clubs, including Manchester United.

According to well-placed sources, the Blues’ hierarchy has no intention of parting with their most influential player this summer, even as top sides circle.

The club’s stance is clear: any potential suitors would need to submit a bid approaching a potential British record transfer fee before officials would even consider a sale.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation since arriving from Manchester City, becoming the heartbeat of Chelsea’s attack with his creativity, and contributions in the final third.

Palmer, the dynamic attacking midfielder, has scored 53 goals and provided 32 assists in 122 appearances for the Blues since his £42.5million switch from the Etihad in summer 2023 – an impressive record of a goal contribution every 1.43 appearances.

His performances have elevated him to one of the Premier League’s standout talents, making him a prime target for clubs seeking to bolster their attacking options.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, has reported previously how the club Palmer supported as a youngster, Man Utd, have been ‘actively exploring’ his situation ahead of the summer. But Chelsea are standing firm…

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Concerns emerge behind the scenes at Chelsea

However, Chelsea’s strong stance on Palmer’s future comes amid reports of growing frustration among some of the squad’s senior players regarding the club’s current model and direction.

Concerns have been voiced internally about the emphasis placed on squad development and the manager’s recent comments downplaying the importance of Champions League qualification.

One source suggested that several key figures feel the club’s ambitions are not fully aligned with competing at the very highest level.

New manager, Liam Rosenior, is a popular character with the players, but his methods are taking time to bed in, time many of the squad do not believe is available.

Despite this, the board remains resolute in their policy of retaining their best assets. Chelsea’s ownership is committed to building a young, high-potential squad for long-term success rather than engaging in regular player trading.

Insiders insist that while interest in Palmer is always going to be there, the club views him as central to their future plans. With his contract tied down long-term, Chelsea are in a strong position to rebuff any approaches.

The development is likely to spark further debate about Chelsea’s transfer strategy and their place among Europe’s elite.

As the transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on whether the club’s firm stance holds or if record-breaking offers could test their resolve.

Latest Chelsea news: Real Madrid star wanted / Aston Villa hijack

Meanwhile, we have revealed in an update today how Chelsea and Arsenal have joined Liverpool in the race to sign ‘generational’ Real Madrid star Arda Guler.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is rated highly at the Bernabeu but his future is in doubt, putting the three Premier League giants on high alert.

In other news, we understand that Chelsea have held ‘serious talks’ over signing Werder Bremen’s teenage sensation Karim Coulibaly, but they face competition for his signature.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also in the mix to sign the 18-year-old centre-back, and are looking to ‘hijack’ the Blues’ move for him.

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