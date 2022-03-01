Man Utd and Chelsea have both made contact with Monaco over acquiring Aurelien Tchouameni, and a report has given the pair a double boost each.

United are expected to strengthen in the engine room over the summer. Paul Pogba is on course to leave as a free agent, while Donny Van de Beek’s loan exit to Everton does not bode well for his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Fred and Scott McTominay continue to give their all, but there are serious doubts as to whether that tandem is of a high enough standard for a club with United’s ambition.

Chelsea too could look to make an addition despite the prospect of impressive loanee Conor Gallagher being integrated into the first-team. N’Golo Kante has drawn links with PSG and has begun to struggle with injury in recent times.

Now, Spanish outlet Sport report the two clubs share common ground in their admiration for Tchouameni.

The 22-year-old midfielder is already a regular in the French national side. He made the same number of appearances (seven) for France as Kante did in 2021. A changing of the guard looks to be on the horizon. According to Sport, that is something Chelsea could look to replicate.

Their report centres mainly on the interest of Spanish duo Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, it makes great reading for English audiences given the LaLiga pair are both labouring in their pursuits.

Spanish heavyweights labouring for Tchouameni

Barca have not given up hope of landing Erling Haaland in the summer. But if that move does not materialise, they will earmark the funds they had prepared towards signing a cheaper striker and a centre-half.

Real are a better bet to push hard for Tchouameni. However, it’s claimed the Frenchman – who could cost as much as €60m – is out of their price bracket.

Given they are expected to sign Kylian Mbappe to record-breaking sums, they are targeting a free agent midfielder. Tottenham target Franck Kessie is specifically named.

The door could therefore be left ajar for United and Chelsea,. It’s noted both clubs have ‘already spoken’ with Monaco and Tchouameni over a potential move.

Complicating their pursuits is the claim Tchouameni would prefer to move to Spain rather than England.

Furthermore, Goal recently stated Tchouameni does not want to harm his World Cup chances by moving to a club where he might not be a guaranteed starter from day one. That opens up the possibility of remaining in Monaco for a further season. Sport suggest Barcelona would then ramp up their interest in 2023.

Regardless, if Chelsea or United make assurances to the player and stump up the cash, a deal could yet be made this summer.

Tchouameni has already proven himself to be an attacker’s worst nightmare in Ligue 1. What’s more, his traits should translate well to the English game.

Prior to last weekend’s fixtures, Tchouameni had made at least 13 more tackles and interceptions combined (131) than any other player in Ligue 1 this season (via WhoScored).

Chelsea size up Man Utd target to replace Kepa

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as they start looking at replacements for wantaway back-up star Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spaniard looks set to quit the club this summer in search of regular game time. Johnstone fits the bill as a potential replacement. That rings especially true given he will be available on a free at the end of the current campaign.

The Blues spent a whopping £72million to sign Kepa from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, a world-record fee for a keeper. However, indifferent form led to the signing of Edouard Mendy. The Senegalese has quickly established himself as the undisputed No 1 at the club.

The Blues are now reportedly open to selling the player, even though they will take a significant loss, according to Chelsea blogger Si Phillips. The Daily Star recently stated Chelsea chiefs will push to get Kepa off the books this summer and interest from several Spanish clubs as well as Newcastle has emerged.

Now, Baggies stopper Johnstone appears to be one of the names in the frame to replace Kepa at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham and West Ham have also shown an interest in the England international. However, it’s a return to Manchester United that is recently being mooted.

The Red Devils are expected to move on from Dean Henderson in the summer. Johnstone knows the Old Trafford surroundings well.

