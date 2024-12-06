Chelsea complete signing of former Arsenal star’s son as Romano drops ‘here we go’ confirmation

Chelsea have completed the signing of England Under-16s international Mathis Eboue from Watford, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have a long record of signing the hottest prospects around Europe and intend to continue that policy under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Eboue, 15, is the son of former Arsenal full-back Emmanuel Eboue and has been impressing for the Hornets’ youth sides.

Eboue has already featured for Watford’s Under-21s side, and has been capped and scored for England at Under-16s level.

According to Romano, Chelsea have now finalised the signing of the teenager, adding to the huge amount of potential they have in their youth ranks.

“Chelsea have completed deal to sign England U16 talent Mathis Eboué from Watford,” Romano posted on X.

“High quality attacking player, Eboue is former Arsenal player’s son — now can be considered a Chelsea player. Paperwork done, one more for Chelsea Academy long term plan. Here we go!”

Chelsea seal deal for Watford starlet

Watford will be due a compensation fee from Chelsea for Eboue. Romano’s report does not reveal what fee the Blues will have to pay the Hornets.

A five-step process is applied to any deal where compensation is involved, and will include talks with the player’s guardians and both clubs, to prevent any issues around the tapping up of a young player.

The five-step process has seemingly gone smoothly for Chelsea and Eboue can now be considered a Chelsea player and looks to have a bright future ahead of him at Stamford Bridge.

Eboue joins other promising teenagers who have agreed to make the switch to Chelsea, including the likes of Estevao Willian, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Caleb Wiley.

Chelsea round-up: Blues could sell Disasi / AC Milan star eyed

Meanwhile, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are willing to sell defender Axel Disasi in January to make way for a new centre-back.

The 26-year-old started and scored a goal in Chelsea’s 5-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday but may find himself subject to January offers as the Blues weigh up who to sell to make way for new talent.

We understand that Disasi is at risk of being offloaded by the Blues as they look to fund a deal for Benfica star Tomas Araujo. The 22-year-old is considered to be one of the best young centre-backs in Europe, and has been compared to former Barcelona and Manchester United star Gerard Pique by pundits.

In other news, Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who is a target for Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Milan are scrambling to tie Reijnders down to a new contract to stave off the interest in his signature. Reports state a renewal of the midfielder – now said to be worth €50million (£41.5m/$52.5m) – is ‘one step away’.

Milan have ‘intensified contacts’ with Reijnders’ entourage, and are ‘very close’ to reaching an agreement on a four-year extension, with a wage increase included.

