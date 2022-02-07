Thomas Tuchel is facing a mounting crisis in one department after a Chelsea regular was earmarked to replace Niklas Sule at Bayern Munich, per a report.

Borussia Dortmund today confirmed the capture of German centre-half Niklas Sule from bitter rivals Bayern Munich. The 26-year-old had made clear his intentions to leave Bavaria when his contract expires in the summer. Dortmund have acted quickest, with an official statement confirming he will arrive ahead of next season.

That leaves a hole in Bayern’s rearguard and the chances of them splashing the cash are no longer high.

That’s according to Sport Witness, who state the Covid-19 pandemic has put a dampener on Bayern’s spending plans.

Citing Sky Germany, the German powerhouse are no longer capable of sanctioning a £30m-£40m raid in defence.

Free agents are therefore the order of the day, and Chelsea have three stars who fit that bill.

Each of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are out of contract in the summer. Rudiger has been linked with Real Madrid. Azpilicueta and Christensen have both attracted Barcelona’s interest.

Christensen status the ‘decisive factor’ for Bayern

But per Sky Germany, Bayern are now the frontrunners to sign Christensen.

It’s stated the Denmark international is the ‘hottest candidate’ to be Sule’s direct replacement. The fact he will be available for free is deemed a ‘decisive factor’ in Bayern’s interest.

What’s more, the 25-year-old has Bundesliga experience in his locker. Christensen was a regular for Borussia Monchengladbach during a two-year loan spell between 2015-17.

Given Tuchel operates a back three, the Blues will need to sign direct replacements for whichever of their stars leave for free this summer.

Sule had been targeted before Dortmund pounced, something that could reinforce their interest in long-time target Jules Kounde.

Rudiger puts Chelsea in a bind

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has upped his contract demands after reportedly snubbing a rival offer from Real Madrid.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that he wants the centre-back to stay. But the former Stuttgart man is free to speak to foreign clubs.

And one of those clubs interested in the defender is Real Madrid. He has reportedly turned down a £173,000-a-week offer after starting negotiations with Real.

The 49-cap international turns 29 next month and his next contract is likely to be the final long-term agreement of his playing career.

Rudiger is believed to be on around £100,000 a week. And suggestions were that he wanted that doubling to stay in the capital.

However, after speaking with Real, according to The Atheltic, he now wants £225,000, plus a signing on bonus.

