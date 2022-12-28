Condition set for Potter sack at Chelsea as Boehly expectations for final position emerge after ‘unacceptable’ realisation

Graham Potter could be out of a job if he fails to guide Chelsea to a top-four finish, one former Premier League player has predicted.

Potter became Chelsea head coach back in September, when he was chosen as the replacement for the sacked Thomas Tuchel. It was recognition of his good work with Brighton from before.

He initially made a good impression in the Stamford Bridge hotseat, but things took a turn for the worse just before the World Cup break. Indeed, Potter ended up under pressure just a couple of months after taking his new role.

Things resumed on a happier note for Chelsea and Potter when they beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Tuesday upon their return to Premier League action. Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were the goalscorers.

However, Chelsea will need to back it up to avoid putting their boss under pressure again. Even after their return to winning ways, they are still only eighth in the Premier League table after 15 games.

Six points separate Potter’s side from the top four at present, although they do have a game in hand over Tottenham, who are the occupants of the final Champions League spot as things stand.

And according to ex-Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor, Todd Boehly will be demanding a top-four finish for Potter to stay in his job.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “A club like Chelsea, with this owner they’ve got, ‘fifth or sixth?’ it’s not going to happen.

“It’s a sackable offence. I feel like you’re getting sacked if you don’t finish in the top four for Chelsea, Graham Potter.”

Current Chelsea points tally unacceptable

And already, Agbonlahor feels Chelsea are in a situation where they have to view certain games as must wins.

After their win over Bournemouth, Agbonlahor explained: “When I look at that game, I think before you would’ve expected a Chelsea win, and that’s what we got.

“They looked sharp, they looked up for the game.

“But if you said before the game, ‘Chelsea are going to win 2-0’, you’d be like, ‘yeah that’s about right’.

“But for Chelsea that was a must win. If you look at the table, they’re 16 points behind Arsenal. That is unacceptable. To be 16 points behind Arsenal.

“If you look at the top four at the moment, they’re six points behind Spurs, Fulham are two points behind them.

“Yesterday was a must win because if they didn’t, they don’t look like finishing in the top six let alone the top four.

“The pressure is on for these teams, because Newcastle aren’t going anywhere, Brighton aren’t going anywhere, to get in the top four this season is a massive achievement for every team besides maybe Manchester City. It’s crazy.”

Chelsea came third last season, but will have a battle on their hands to repeat that finish under Potter. After how much they spent in the summer, though, before the current coach was in charge, they will be demanding a positive return.

Potter is under contract with Chelsea until 2027, but it seems he will have to deliver the right results in that time to fulfil his stay.

READ MORE: Chelsea confirm agreement for first January signing with exciting striker’s start date revealed