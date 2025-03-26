Jadon Sancho is under the microscope at Chelsea as they ponder whether to pay a fee to opt out of signing the Manchester United loanee permanently, while four other clubs are considering moves for him this summer.

The Blues are aiming for Champions League qualification this term and are planning for another big transfer window as they look to build a squad capable of lifting the Premier League title.

Chelsea are in the process of evaluating players and Man Utd loanee Sancho, who has not impressed at Stamford Bridge, is one of those being looked at by the club’s hierarchy.

Sancho has scored just two goals in 28 games for Chelsea this season. TEAMtalk sources state that the Blues are still undecided over Sancho, and they are reviewing him every day, both in training and his performances in matches.

So far, the verdict from Chelsea is that Sancho’s performance has been poor. They are ‘obligated’ to sign him permanently for £25m, but can ‘opt out’ of that clause by paying a £5m fee to Man Utd.

If Sancho had been playing at his best, £25m would seem like a no-brainer, but he has failed to replicate his form at Dortmund with Chelsea, following on from his poor stint with Man Utd.

The fact that he is currently on huge wages, reported to be more than £250,000 per week, makes things more difficult for Chelsea. Man Utd are still paying a portion of his wage, but Chelsea would need to agree to pay him lucrative terms to sign permanently.

Jadon Sancho targeted by German, Italian clubs – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are keen to sign a top winger this summer and Sancho still stands a chance of being that player, but he would need to seriously improve.

Maresca remains unconvinced by the England international, evidenced by the fact that he has started just 16 Premier League games this term.

Sources state that Sancho is still appreciated by Bundesliga clubs and former side Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are keeping tabs on his situation.

However, the German duo would face competition from Serie A sides should Sancho become available, with Lazio and Roma both keen, too.

April will be a huge month for Sancho. If he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge next season, he must up his game and pass the evaluation process that is underway.

Chelsea could offload other wingers this summer, with Noni Madueke also under the spotlight.

As we reported, Chelsea are prepared to consider offers over £50m for Madueke, and Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Newcastle are all interested.

