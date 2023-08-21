Chelsea ‘confident’ next top target will join to complete Pochettino masterplan after ‘closing in’ on agreement

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal to sign Djordje Petrovic from the New England Revolution, according to reports.

Petrovic has become Chelsea’s top target for their next vacancy in goal after the recent departure of Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan to Real Madrid. Robert Sanchez reinforced the goalkeeping department earlier in the summer by joining from Brighton, but that was to replace Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea have since decided to make Sanchez their number one, which has prompted them to look for a new backup option. In that regard, they recently made a bid for Petrovic after his standout MLS performances.

And according to the latest from the Evening Standard, Chelsea are now ‘closing in’ on the signing of Petrovic.

The transfer fee is now expected to be just £11.8m, despite previous reports that it could have gone up to £15m. Either way, Chelsea are said to be ‘confident’ that Petrovic will join them before the transfer window closes.

The 23-year-old, who plays for Serbia at international level, would be coming to the Premier League for the first time in his career as a result of a move to Chelsea.

He would be following in the footsteps of Gabriel Slonina by coming to Chelsea from an MLS club. Slonina is currently on loan at KAS Eupen in Belgium as he aims to develop into a useful option for the Blues in the long term.

In the meantime, Petrovic is in line to come in and slot in between Sanchez and Marcus Bettinelli (who is currently injured, which has allowed Lucas Bergstrom to feature on the bench for the Blues so far this season) in the pecking order for Mauricio Pochettino in goal.

Details about the personal terms on offer for Petrovic in west London have not been specified in the Standard‘s report. Many of their signings in the Todd Boehly era so far have agreed long-term contracts with the club.

