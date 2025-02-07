There has been a double update on Chelsea's transfer plans

Chelsea believe they will win the race for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi despite interest from other major clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is set to have his price tag reduced, as per reports.

Since leaving Chelsea for Palace in July 2021, Guehi has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and as an important player for the England national team. With Guehi refusing to extend his Palace contract beyond June 2026, top clubs are vying to sign him.

Newcastle United submitted several offers for the defender last summer, the last of which totalled £65million (€78m / $80.8m). However, Palace rejected all such proposals.

In the recently closed January window, Tottenham launched a late £70m (€84m / $87m) bid for Guehi, but this was snubbed too.

GiveMeSport have now provided their take on the 24-year-old’s situation. They state that Chelsea are ‘confident’ Guehi will re-join them this summer, even if there is a fierce battle for his services.

The Blues know that Guehi still loves the club, having come through their academy before leaving in search of first-team football.

Chelsea think that Guehi will choose to join them over Spurs if it comes down to the two London clubs during the next transfer window.

Enzo Maresca’s side ‘touched base’ with the 22-cap England international in January, via his representatives and intermediaries. But Chelsea decided to wait until the summer to make a concrete move, knowing that Palace would not sell.

Even with Guehi entering the final year of his contract this summer, Palace are expected to hold out for at least £70-75m (up to €90m / $93.2m) when selling him in six months’ time.

While Chelsea and Spurs are thought to be Guehi’s main suitors, Chelsea must also watch out for other interested parties.

It was claimed on Wednesday that Manchester United and Liverpool are preparing bids of their own for Guehi.

Marc Guehi in, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall out?

While Guehi could soon return to Stamford Bridge, midfielder Dewsbury-Hall is destined to leave in the summer.

West Ham United and Everton were keen on signing the Chelsea flop in January, but he instead remained in West London.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are expected to lower their asking price for Dewsbury-Hall in the coming months in order to facilitate his exit.

Chelsea have previously looked to make back the £30m (€36m / $37.3m) they originally spent on Dewsbury-Hall, though no club has wanted to match that fee so far.

Interested sides have been put off by the 26-year-old’s recent struggles and Chelsea will therefore have to sell him for a reduced price, potentially below the £20m (€24m / $24.9m) mark.

Maresca knows Dewsbury-Hall well after they worked together at Leicester City last season. However, Dewsbury-Hall has never been close to getting into Chelsea’s first-choice midfield.

Chelsea transfers: Disasi explainer; Liverpool interest

Meanwhile, sources have provided TEAMtalk with an inside look at how Aston Villa signed Axel Disasi from Chelsea.

Spurs had reached an agreement to pay Chelsea a £5m loan fee for the centre-half, but the player wanted to wait and see if Villa matched such terms.

By late afternoon on deadline day, Villa had met Chelsea’s asking price, allowing Disasi to travel to the West Midlands and make the switch official.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto is a candidate to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool.

Liverpool recruitment chiefs have added Gusto to their shortlist after being impressed by his form since moving to Chelsea.

Chelsea are in a strong negotiating position as the Frenchman’s contract runs until summer 2030, which means it will cost Liverpool a huge fee to snare him.

