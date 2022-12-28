Chelsea confirm agreement for first January signing with exciting striker’s start date revealed

Chelsea have announced the imminent arrival of promising striker David Datro Fofana from Molde ahead of the January transfer window.

Fofana has been establishing himself as a striker with big potential during his time with Molde. For a few months, there have been links with a move to the Premier League. Chelsea have been in pole position and have now got a deal over the line.

A statement on their club website on Wednesday afternoon has confirmed Fofana will be on his way to Stamford Bridge in the new year.

Chelsea have confirmed they have reached a “pre-agreement” with Molde to allow them to sign Fofana. In turn, the 20-year-old will link up with his new club on January 1, the same date that the winter transfer window officially opens.

There is no mention of how much Chelsea have paid to win the race for Fofana. Last week, Fabrizio Romano revealed the transfer fee would be around €12million (£10.6million).

Nor have Chelsea said how long Fofana’s contract will last for, although at his age, the Ivory Coast international could be one for the future.

Graham Potter might need him soon, though, having recently lost Armando Broja to a long-term injury. Chelsea had to enter the transfer market to ensure enough attacking depth for the remainder of the season. Thus, Fofana will be someone interesting for the head coach to work with.

Fofana will be leaving Molde – one of the clubs where Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland made his name – with 24 goals from 65 games behind him. He has also been capped twice, without yet scoring, by the Ivory Coast national team.

David Datro Fofana ready for Premier League move

Playing in the Premier League will be a first for Fofana, who had previously played for AFAD in his native country before joining Molde in 2021.

They finished second in the Eliteserien in his first season in Norway and won it in his second. Hence, he is going out on a high note.

Now, there could be some exciting chapters of his career to write at Chelsea, even if he has to be patient to start with.

Since Todd Boehly assumed control of the club, Chelsea have been building for the future. In the summer, they brought in young prospects like Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Omari Hutchinson.

A deal was also arranged for Gabriel Slonina, the young Chicago Fire goalkeeper who will join Chelsea on the same date as Fofana.

