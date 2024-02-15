Conor Gallagher: Chelsea exit chances rated and new contract hopes assessed as asking price splits suitors

Conor Gallagher is approaching the final year of his current contract with Chelsea, but what does the future hold for the England midfielder?

Gallagher has been on Chelsea’s books for his entire senior career and chose to remain at the club after being the subject of interest from elsewhere during the January transfer window.

Chelsea’s most-used player under Mauricio Pochettino so far, crunch time is approaching for Gallagher when it comes to determining his long-term future.

Here, we explain who is interested in the 24-year-old, how much he might cost and what the chances of him leaving Chelsea in the summer are.

Which clubs want to sign Conor Gallagher?

Spurs – Huge fans of Gallagher and he is seen by many at the club as the perfect Postecoglou player. His energy is exactly what is required in an Angeball system and Spurs will move in the summer if a new deal isn’t signed.

Atletico Madrid – Again as per Spurs his energy and commitment in the midfield have been highlighted by the Spanish giants’ recruitment team. There is uncertainty from sources if he would make the move to Spain though.

Newcastle – Not spoken about as much but they have kept tabs on his situation. FFP has restricted them and his price point would need to drop for them to move but he is a player they like. Homegrown status is also a big tick for Newcastle.

Multiple Serie A sides – They like him a lot in Italy but the fact is financial restraints are stopping them challenging. Italian suitors would prefer loan with option.

How much will the player cost?

Chelsea want £50 million for the England international but are unlikely to get that, especially in the summer if he has entered his last year.

Clubs who hold interest have placed a maximum value of £35 million on him as he will (potentially) be coming to the end of his current deal.

Chelsea believe they can get more for him than that just like they did with Mason Mount, however the failure of Mount at Manchester United has made buyers extremely cautious of that.

What has Pochettino said about Gallagher?

The manager wants to keep him and has made it clear to the Chelsea board. If he is sold and no new deal agreed this is the precipice for a big falling out.

Pochettino sees Gallagher as a key component to his plans on and off the field. Despite being only 24 he is one of the most experienced heads and has been given the captain’s armband on multiple occasions.

Pochettino sees him as a big leader in his side and can not have been clearer to the sporting directors and the Board.

What are the chances of a summer deal?

I expect Gallagher to sign a new deal at the club. He wants to stay and has made that clear, Pochettino also confirmed this last week.

If he does sign a new deal then a sale is much more difficult due to his value increase.

However, the Chelsea board are consumed by the best avenues to make money and homegrown, pure profit players like Gallagher are always open to bids.

