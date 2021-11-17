Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher has reservations about whether Chelsea will really offer him a regular role next season, according to a report.

The 21-year-old has made himself one of the standout names of the Premier League season already, following his loan move. While he impressed with West Brom last term, he has hit new heights this season.

Indeed, after four goals and two assists in 10 games, he made his senior England debut on Monday.

Gallagher can achieve even more with Palace and England before the campaign ends, but attention is already turning to next term.

He is one of 22 Chelsea players out on loan, but alongside Billy Gilmour, TEAMtalk revealed in September how the pair are at the front of the queue to be integrated into the Blues’ first team.

Gallagher’s form since then has cemented Chelsea’s belief in him. The Daily Mail has now reported, though, how before his move, Chelsea refused to include an option to buy him in any loan deal talks during the summer.

Club chiefs and manager Thomas Tuchel want to give him first-team football for a top-four club next season.

What’s more, Palace accept that they have little chance of signing Gallagher permanently. His new status as an England international has increased his value and put more clubs almost certainly out of the running.

Chelsea and Manchester United to go head-to-head for Sevilla's Jules Kounde Chelsea and Manchester United are set to go head-to-head for Sevilla's Jules Kounde, after the Blues failed with their attempts to sign the Frenchman last summer, with more updates on Aurelian Tchouameni and Franck Kessie.

According to another report from Eurosport, though, Gallagher has concerns over Chelsea‘s plan.

He reportedly fears that the Blues will strengthen in the transfer market instead of giving him a proper chance.

Tuchel faces a big job over sorting out Chelsea’s midfield, aside from talk over Gallagher. N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are yet to sign new contracts.

Behind him, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have come in from the cold to impress Tuchel.

Gallagher hails amazing Vieira

Speaking to The Sun, Gallagher hailed Palace boss Patrick Vieira for allowing him to flourish this season.

“Working under Patrick is amazing,” the midfielder said.

“He was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League so to learn from him and work under him is brilliant.

“He helps me a lot, tactically, and most importantly, which is really good, is how he knows my strengths and tells me what to do in terms of that.

“So I am allowed to make the box and do what I do best which is part of the reason why I’ve had a good start to the season.”

Palace return to action on Saturday, facing Burnley at Turf Moor.