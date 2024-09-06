Former Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has commented on the rumours that he was moved on from the club because his game wasn’t suited to Enzo Maresca’s style.

The writing had been on the wall regarding a Gallagher departure from Stamford Bridge for some time before Maresca was even appointed at the club.

In his first interview since joining Atletico Madrid, Gallagher addressed the chat that his departure from Chelsea was down to a technical deficiency.

Gallagher had refused a two-year contract extension offered to him by Chelsea late last season.

READ MORE – Arsenal scolded for ‘panic buy’ Raheem Sterling amid Chelsea vengeance claim and another Arteta transfer ‘failure’

He told the Guardian that he had heard no such assessment of his abilities while at Chelsea.

“I don’t think that’s true,” Gallagher said. “Last season I had a good season with Chelsea and you could see by Pochettino playing me every game and showing his trust in me. The fans appreciated what I did on the pitch.

“I’m very grateful for all of that and very thankful to the fans, and very thankful to Pochettino for giving me that platform to go and express myself and show the best version of myself at Chelsea.”

Gallagher says that the club offering long-term contracts to other players and overlooking him made it clear to him that he wasn’t in the vision of the club.

However, he steered well clear of badmouthing the club he joined as a six-year-old in any way.

“Chelsea make their own decisions and they’ve brought in some top players on long contracts,” he said. “That wasn’t the situation with me but what happened is good for everyone.

“With Chelsea I have only got good things to say.

“I am so thankful and grateful for everything they did for me in the academy and the first team. As for the fans, last season especially they really warmed to me, which made me feel confident and good.”

Conor Gallagher’s first impressions of Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone is a man with a fearsome reputation in football but Gallagher says that his early dealings with the Argentine mentor have been professional and courteous.

“He was very welcoming and it was ‘Ready to get to work?’ basically,” he said.

“That’s what he’s like, that’s his character; he just wants everyone to work as hard as possible, to prepare for each game and to win – and that’s perfect for me.”

When it comes to the England setup, Gallagher is happy to see Lee Carlsley installed as interim boss giving him some continuity having worked with him at Under-21 level.

“I know him really well from the under-21s,” Gallagher said. “He was very good. Very honest and very demanding. But also very laid-back.

“He makes the players feel at ease when they’re speaking to him, which is a great way to be. I’m really excited to work with Cars. He’s a top manager.”

DON’T MISS – Chelsea star aims thinly-veiled dig at Boehly, Winstanley but praises Maresca