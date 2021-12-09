A nagging Chelsea issue afflicting their season could be remedied by Conor Gallagher in January, though he doesn’t think a call from the Blues will come, per a report.

Chelsea have begun to drop points with alarming regularity of late. Their 3-3 draw with Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday ensured the Blues missed out on top spot in Group H of the Champions League. As such, a more difficult tie than expected could be forthcoming in the first knockout round.

In the league, Chelsea dropped five points in their recent clashes with West Ham and Manchester United. An undoubted factor in their usually high standards slipping has been their injury-riddled midfield.

Indeed, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante have all visited the treatment room in recent weeks. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was the latest to pick up an injury during the warm-up in Russia last night.

Without a solid and stable foundation in the engine room, Chelsea have looked vulnerable in their own half.

One player who would be a readymade solution to their problems is Conor Gallagher.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation while on loan at Crystal Palace this season. Gallagher has bagged four goals and three assists for the Eagles amid a host of man of the match-winning displays.

As a result, he earned his first senior England cap last month during the 10-0 drubbing of San Marino.

Gallagher would appear to be a perfect fit for Tuchel’s high intensity demands in midfield.

Gallagher willing, but doesn’t expect Chelsea call

According to Football London, Gallagher would be open to cutting his Palace loan short in January if the call to arms came.

However, Gallagher’s outlook on the likelihood of that scenario unfolding suggests Chelsea will hold firm and allow his loan spell to play out untouched. The article states Gallagher ‘doesn’t expect to be recalled’.

Reece James played 90 minutes in midfield on Wednesday night, indicating how stretched Tuchel’s options are at present.

Tuchel, Abramovich secure perfect Rudiger replacement?

Meanwhile, Roman Abramovich and Thomas Tuchel have reportedly convinced Barcelona star Ronald Araujo to join Chelsea as Antonio Rudiger’s replacement.

Araujo only broke into the Barcelona first team last season but has established himself as a key part of their defence this term. And with Chelsea in the market for a new defender, the 22-year-old is viewed as the perfect man to replace the outgoing Rudiger.

The German is expected to leave on a free transfer when his contract runs out this summer, with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Tottenham all interested.

With Rudiger on his way, El Nacional (via the Mirror) states that Blues owner Abramovich has promised Araujo ‘an irrefutable contract’. Tuchel, meanwhile, is said to have ‘secured him a role as the undisputed starter’.

