Paris Saint-Germain have made Crystal Palace’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher a firm transfer target, a report has claimed.

The 21-year-old has proved one of the signings of the season since his move across London in the summer. While he would have struggled for game time at Chelsea, he has thrived at Palace.

In fact, he has netted six goals and assisted three others in his 17 Premier League appearances so far.

As such, attention is beginning to turn towards his future when he moves back to Stamford Bridge. TEAMtalk revealed in September how Gallagher is at the front of the queue to be integrated into the Chelsea first team.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted that the club feel “convinced” about his ability and future at the club.

Meanwhile, Gallagher reportedly has his doubts over the game time he would get next season.

In any case, The Sun now claims that PSG have made the midfielder an immediate transfer target. Boss Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of Gallagher and wants a £50million swoop for him.

What’s more, in contrast to Tuchel’s comments, PSG believe Chelsea would be open to selling him.

Gallagher will cost Palace £60m from Chelsea Conor Gallagher would cost Crystal Palace £60m according to former player Darren Ambrose

The French giants are even looking at a potential January raid, but that looks complicated as it stands. Chelsea cannot recall Gallagher because he has gone past the agreed threshold for matches played for Palace.

Chelsea may still be able to cash in this month based on the other terms of the loan deal, but The Sun claims that a summer deal looks more straightforward.

As such, PSG will bide their time and are happy to wait until the end of the season to make their move.

Tuchel revealed in December that Gallagher was not too far away from the Chelsea first team as he and his staff analysed the squad in the summer.

Tuchel lauds Gallagher rise

“We love Conor, we are convinced about him” the manager said.

“We took the decision for Conor because when we looked at the midfield – Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante – he was considered number four in the group.

“Conor knew this all the way. An opportunity came up where he could clearly see more minutes and more responsibility.”

As a result of his Premier League rise, Gallagher made his senior England debut in November against San Marino.

