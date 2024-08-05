Conor Gallagher ‘says yes’ to Chelsea exit as Atletico Madrid win race despite late Premier League hijack

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is on the cusp of joining Atletico Madrid after the move received ‘here we go’ confirmation from Fabrizio Romano, even though two issues recently emerged.

Gallagher has entered the final 12 months of his Chelsea contract and this has led to intense rumours about a summer transfer, with Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United just some of the clubs to be linked. Chelsea tried to end the speculation by offering the Englishman a new three-year contract, but it did not meet the player’s wage demands and he therefore rejected it.

After their offer was snubbed, Chelsea started to try and force Gallagher out of Stamford Bridge by telling him he would not be training with the first-team squad once the club returns from their pre-season tour of the US.

Atleti moved into pole position for Gallagher’s signing by striking an agreement with Chelsea worth €40million (£34.3m). But it has taken Gallagher several days to make up his mind, which has caused problems.

On Sunday, it emerged that Atleti were taking step towards landing Valencia’s Javi Guerra as an alternative to Gallagher.

Romano has now revealed that two unnamed Premier League sides tried to hijack Atleti’s move for Gallagher at the last minute. They were quickly rebuffed though as the 24-year-old weighed up whether to stay at Chelsea by penning fresh terms or sign for Atleti.

Crucially, Romano adds that Gallagher has ‘said yes’ to joining the Spanish giants and has agreed personal terms with them. He is expected to pen a five-year deal with Atleti, and Romano has given the transfer his customary ‘here we go’ seal of approval.

The £34.3m Atleti will pay for Gallagher makes it one of the biggest deals a Spanish side will be involved in this summer. Atleti will now need to organise Gallagher’s medical and his contract signing before the move can become official.

Chelsea transfers: Conor Gallagher decides next move

Ange Postecoglou will be particularly disappointed to see Gallagher join Diego Simeone’s team, as he was eager to sign the all-action star for Tottenham.

Gallagher will follow the likes of Thiago Silva, Ian Maatsen, Omari Hutchinson, Michael Golding and Malang Sarr out of Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea have joined the busy hunt for Celtic ace Matt O’Riley as they look to bolster their midfield ranks once Gallagher officially departs.

