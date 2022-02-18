Conor Gallagher impacts Thomas Tuchel stance with Chelsea set to drop interest in top target

The success of Conor Gallagher has reportedly had a big impact on Thomas Tuchel’s transfer strategy, as Chelsea now look set to drop their interest in a top-quality midfielder.

Gallagher has been excelling while on loan at Crystal Palace this season. He made his debut for the Eagles in a goalless stalemate with Brentford before hitting a brace in the 2-2 draw with West Ham the following weekend.

Goals have also come against Manchester City, Wolves, Everton and Brighton in the Premier League. The central midfielder’s record stands at seven goals and three assists in 21 league appearances.

Gallagher’s exceptional form has led to rumours of a permanent Crystal Palace move. Eagles manager Patrick Vieira is certainly a big fan of his talent and work rate.

But according to The Evening Standard, Chelsea have no intention of selling the 22-year-old. Instead, he will become a part of Tuchel’s senior squad on his return to Stamford Bridge next term.

The German has reportedly been ‘hugely impressed’ by Gallagher and now wants him to compete for a midfield spot. He will rival the likes of Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic for a place in the first team.

It would be good to see Gallagher go from academy graduate to a potential starter at Chelsea. Such a jump would see him follow in the footsteps of fellow Englishman Mason Mount.

Conor Gallagher affects player’s future

Gallagher’s return to Chelsea will reportedly see the Blues drop their interest in a £100million man. The Evening Standard go on to state that Declan Rice will not be targeted if Gallagher returns this summer.

Chelsea have long held an interest in Rice, their former academy player. But a blockbuster raid will seemingly not be required if Gallagher is around.

Chelsea open Mason Mount contract talks Chelsea will open contact talks with Mason Mount according to Fabrizio Romano

In addition, Tuchel does not want to hinder the one-time England international’s progress by signing Rice, as the latter would come straight into the starting eleven.

Chelsea dropping out of the transfer race could see Manchester United or even Real Madrid land Rice once the window reopens.

Mauricio Pochettino or Erik Ten Hag? Which coach looks the best option for Manchester United?

Edouard Mendy talks Chelsea transfer

Meanwhile, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed the story behind his transfer to Stamford Bridge in September 2020.

During a Q&A on the 5th Stand App, Mendy was asked about his switch from Rennes and how it came about.

And he was quick to point to the influence of legendary Blues keeper Petr Cech, who was a big factor in his move.

“He’s been massive for me. I couldn’t believe it when he called me up [to sign], because for me he is a legend,” Mendy said of Cech.

“He is one of the best goalkeepers in history. I’m lucky to train with him and see how he works up close every single day.

“He gives me such good advice to be a better goalkeeper and how to play my part for the team.”

READ MORE: Chelsea shift focus away from defence as crucial contract plan elsewhere takes shape