Conor Gallagher’s topsy-turvy transfer saga has taken another new twist after a chaotic summer for the midfielder, while Chelsea are reportedly closing in on another attacking talent.

Gallagher has long been linked with a Chelsea exit as the west London outfit continues to try and sell academy players to help balance the books – with the club spending more than £1.5bn on transfers since Todd Boehly took over in mid-2022.

The 24-year-old reportedly rejected a new contract offer from the Blues in June, as Tottenham, Newcastle United, and Atletico Madrid kept tabs on the England international.

When he was in Germany representing his country at the Euros earlier this summer, he said on his future: “I am a Chelsea player right now. Like I said, I am thinking about England and the tournament.

“I’ve been focusing on England. This is the most important thing right now for me. I just want to start the tournament now.”

After the Euros, Gallagher was frozen out of Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea side, with the former Crystal Palace loanee being forced to train away from the first-team squad.

Just when it looked like the ex-West Brom loanee would get his wish and join Atletico for €42m (£35.8m), the Spanish side stalled and then a deal to send striker Samu Omorodion for £35m the other way collapsed.

Gallagher then had the indignity of having to fly back to England, where he resumed individual training at Cobham – something confirmed by new head coach Maresca.

Last week, he said: “Conor is back. He is training apart. He is doing some medical tests and some training. He won’t be involved in the game [against Manchester City]. At this moment, he is trying to find a solution with the club.”

Gallagher and Felix deals still on

That solution appears to be at hand as according to Fabrizio Romano, Gallagher – who is into the last year of his contract – has been ‘authorised’ by Chelsea to once again head to Madrid in the next day or two.

He adds that they will stick with the original agreed fee and that Atletico boss Diego Simeone has been pushing for this deal to be struck.

At the same time, Romano claims that Joao Felix‘s move to Chelsea – who have made nine signings this summer – is back on and that a deal is in place with the La Liga team and the Portugal international’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

The 24-year-old is reportedly going to sign on a contract until 2030 and medical tests will be booked in the next 24-48 hours.

Reports elsewhere suggest Felix, who spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Stamford Bridge, will sign for £40m plus add-ons.

The former Benfica man has been at odds with manager Simeone after the pair’s relationship began to break down in late 2022.

He has since been on loan at Chelsea and Barcelona, is not in Atletico’s plans and now a permanent exit is nearing completion.