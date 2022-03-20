Juventus and Inter Milan reportedly sent scouts to watch Conor Gallagher shine for Crystal Palace against Manchester City last week and are eyeing up a potential move.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder has been outstanding for a Palace side comfortably clear of relegation trouble in mid-table, having joined Patrick Vieira’s side on a temporary basis last summer.

The 22-year-old is expected to head back to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. However, the uncertainty surrounding the club following the recent sanctions could see him head for the exit door.

That news is sure to spark a scramble for his signature amongst Premier League and foreign clubs.

And, according to the Sun on Sunday, Juve and Inter were hugely impressed as Gallagher starred in Palace’s draw with City.

The attacking midfielder has scored eight times in the league this season and is renowned for his relentless energy.

Gallagher, who is under contract until 2025, has also been named in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad for their upcoming friendlies.

Havertz the better Chelsea fit

Meanwhile, Alan Shearer has said that Kai Havertz looks the better fit up front for Chelsea instead of Romelu Lukaku, amid the battle between the pair.

Havertz and Lukaku arrived at Stamford Bridge in successive years under different managers. While the former was a Frank Lampard signing in 2020, Lukaku arrived for a club-record £97.5million last summer. And both players are now battling for the spot up top in Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Hopes were high for Lukaku, who signed with the premise of proving wrong Chelsea‘s decision to let him become a deadly goalscorer elsewhere. However, the Belgium international has struggled to fit in – openly admitting in December that Tuchel’s tactics are failing him.

Rudiger rumoured to have Juventus contract agreed Antonio Rudiger has reportedly agreed terms with Juventus as Chelsea exit looms

As a result, Germany star Havertz has emerged as a more fluid player up top, capable of playing a range of positions.

And he has become the dominant force for Chelsea in the Premier League. Lukaku, meanwhile, has starred in the FA Cup and scored in the Blues’ quarter-final win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Speaking on BBC Sport‘s coverage of the match [19/03, 19:11], former Premier League striker Shearer cast doubts over Lukaku.

Havertz over Lukaku makes sense

“I said it before the game, I’m not sure the system Chelsea want to play actually suits him,” Shearer said. “Yes, the way he played in [Inter] Milan he had someone up alongside him.

“His style of play, he definitely prefers that and he needs balls into the box without a doubt.

“I said before the game, the two full-backs were missing. I don’t think it’s the right game to judge him on this season, I look in a few of the games and it doesn’t look like a comfortable situation for him in that team.”

Shearer added that Havertz looks the better fit for Chelsea. The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals this season, including six in the Premier League.

“They were impressive tonight, but they do look a better team at times when Havertz is in there and when he’s got the freedom to move around and go anywhere,” the pundit said.

“Sometimes I feel Lukaku is a little bit reluctant to make those runs.”

READ MORE: Tuchel explains how Chelsea learned from Man Utd, Tottenham mistakes to punish Middlesbrough